‘NXT’ (1/20/21) Results And Review: First Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Match, Tommaso Ciampa And Timothy Thatcher Fight In The Pit, And More

NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued with Kushida and Leon Ruff taking on Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory. The women will have their first Dusty Rhodes Classic First Round match as Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter took on Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Plus, Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa finally settle their differences inside the Fight Pit.

Kushida and Leon Ruff Defeated Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory To Advance In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

A video showed Pete Dunne talking about Finn Balor and him having similar paths. He talked about him building the NXT UK and that he is the real threat to the NXT title. He said they’re match is inevitable and he will pass the torch to him.

Malcolm Bivens was waiting outside Regal’s office and said Tyler Rust is a future NXT North American Champion and NXT Champion as he was interviewed. Rust came out Regal’s office saying that he has a match against Bronson Reed. Malcolm scolds Rust for going over his head about it but lets him know that he is the future and they walk off.

Karrion Kross Defeated Ashante Adonis

Kross gets Desmond Troy into the Stray Jacket after the match and choked him out.

A video of MSK is shown. Ember Moon talks about them being one of the most innovative tag team in history. MSK say this tournament is everything to them and they will win the Dusty cup.

Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez talk about that they are not friends just two women with common interest in a video promo. They said they will enjoy what they do to Kacy and Kayden tonight as they exit them out of the tournament.

Lucha House Party Defeated Imperium To Advance In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

Alexander Wolfe reunited with Imperium after the match.

Footage from earlier today was shown of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher getting weighed for their Fight Pit match. They went face to face afterwards and Thatcher slapped Tommaso in the face. Tommaso went after him but referees held them back. Regal tells them to save it for the match.

William Regal introduced Beth Phoenix to the stage. She came out and named all the women that paved the way for the women today in NXT and the Women’s Evolution. She thanks the fans that have been clamoring for it and kicks off the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic. She introduces the first round match which was Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Regal begins the tournament and the two teams head to the ring for the match.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter Defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm To Advance In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

Finn Balor entered Regal’s office saying he wants Pete Dunne. He said he also wants Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Regal said he should get a partner. Finn said he doesn’t have friends anymore and doesn’t mind taking them out himself.

McKenzie announced that Ashante Adonis will not be able to compete in the Dusty Rhodes Classic due to Karrion Kross attack. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter interrupted to say that they told everyone not to underestimate them. They continued celebrating as they walked off.

Footage showed Isiah Swerve Scott telling Bronson Reed backstage not to get in his business ever again was shown. Swerve wished Reed good luck and walked away.

During the Tyler Rust and Bronson Reed match, footage was shown of Toni Storm and Io Shirai fighting backstage as referees tried to separate them.

Bronson Reed Defeated Tyler Rust

Finn was interviewed about having a tag partner for Oney and Danny. He said there are a few people he knows that owes him a favor and walks off.

Finn confronted The Undisputed Era in their locker room. He said he is looking for payback and asks Kyle O’Reilly if he is in or if he is still sucking through a straw. After a moment, Kyle tells him that he is in. Finn says he’ll see him next week and so does Kyle. Finn walks away.

Santos Escobar was talking on the entrance ramp saying a champ does what he wants when he wants. He talks about being a champion of champions who doesn’t have a glass jaw like Finn Balor. He said he is not like Karrion Kross who couldn’t get one title defense in. He brags about backing up every word that he has said and has conquered everyone. He mentions to Joaquin and Raul that they have won the first round in the tag tournament and they will join him as the champion of champions. Lucha House Party came out and attacked them. Legado Del Fantasma beat them down but Kurt Stallion came to their aid and fought off Legado Del Fantasma.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain were interviewed about advancing in the tournament. Drake said that MSK is a phenomenal tag team but they will storm all the way to the finals to win the trophy. Killian tells Drake he’ll see him next week and pats him hard on the shoulder.

Kurt Stallion was interviewed about the attack and Kurt said he is not going to stop until he gets his shot. Legado Del Fantasma interrupted with Santos saying he is going to put a stop to it as he beats Stallion for the Cruiserweight Championship next week.

Timothy Thatcher Defeated Tommaso Ciampa In The Fight Pit

The two locked eyes with each other as the show went off the air.

Review: Very solid show. This was another focus of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the Fight Pit match. The tag matches on the show were really good but nothing really standing out. I was surprised they had Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter advance in the tournament but it does make sense to further the rivalry between Io Shirai and Mercedes Martinez to get to their eventual match for the Women’s title. Lucha House Party being featured pretty prominently on the show is okay but it’s still nothing that grabs my attention or take it seriously. I’m interested to see Kurt Stallion compete against Santos next week since I haven’t seen what he could do. The Fight Pit match was probably the best on the show and it certainly was the match to main event. It wasn’t greater than the last one with Matt Riddle that wrote him off of NXT and onto the main roster but it was as intense and physical than I expected it to be.

Grade: 6/10