The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Competitiveness: Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion.

t5. Interim WBA World Lightweight Championship: Rolando Romero (c) (12-0) vs. Justin Pauldo (14-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 2: Pauldo’s never been in a bout that was longer than eight rounds and his second-to-last fight was against a fighter with a losing record.

Excitement: 4

Juice: 1

Prestige: 2: Absolutely unnecessary with both Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez above them as WBA “champs”.

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 12

t5. Interim WBA World Junior Featherweight Championship: Raeese Aleem (17-0) vs. Vic Pasillas (16-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 3

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1

Prestige: 2: Once again, redundant. Brandon Figueroa and Murodjon Akhmadaliev as WBA champions already.

Viewing Ease: 3: Showtime bringing a damned solid three-deep card.

Total: 12

3. WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Angelo Leo (c) (20-0) vs. Stephen Fulton (18-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 4

Excitement: 2: It’ll definitely be more technical than fireworks, but a hell of a matchup, regardless.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5: The only true boxing world championship on the line this weekend.

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 15

t1. ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov (c) (61-5) vs. Capitan Petchyindee Academy (143-40-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7:30am, BR Live

Competitiveness: 4: Ramazanov is the more impressive fighter, but Thai fighters tend to give him fits.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 4: ONE is back after a (for them) lengthy layoff in their typical Friday morning slot.

Total: 16

t1. Krush Welterweight Championship: Kazuki Yamagiwa (c) (31-15-4) vs. Kato Torana (5-2)

When/Where: Saturday, 3:30am, Abema

Competitiveness: 4

Excitement: 5: In claiming the welterweight title, Yamagiwa scored first round knockouts over Kazuyoshi and Kaisei Kondo.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3

Viewing Ease: 3: If you happen to be awake on 3:30 on late Saturday night, it’s there for the viewing!

Total: 16