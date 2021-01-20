UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay & Attendance

What a dominant performance by Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny, which fittingly earned him the biggest paycheck of the day

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 28 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 2,000

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Michael Chiesa: $162,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omari Akhmedov: $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Warlley Alves: $118,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny: $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Viviane Araujo: $98,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Davis: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Umar Nurmagomedov: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon: $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mason Jones: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Schnell: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Su Mudaerji: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ike Villanueva: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lerone Murphy: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dalcha Lungiambula: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Breese: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Markus Perez: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyson Nam: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Figueiredo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Manon Fiorot: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zarrukh Adashev: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mounir Lazzez: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vinicius Moreira: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gaetano Pirrello: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jerome Rivera: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Morozov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Victoria Leonardo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)