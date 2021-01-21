MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 12 - UFC 257 Preview & Picks

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the tweltth episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights for the big UFC 257 card this weekend.
Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.
Enjoy!
#UFC257 Preview & Picks w/ @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland
🇮🇪 That Conor McGregor guy returns on Saturday and the boys break it down
🥊 They also make picks for every other fight on the card
🤯 Will something epic happen to bring Khabib back?
🎧 https://t.co/9a268QL92a pic.twitter.com/eh6UWATCpl
— Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) January 21, 2021