Prop Bets For Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

I got a big list of prop bets sent to me for the Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor rematch that is going down on Saturday at UFC 257. Check it out:
UFC 257 is set to go down Saturday with the main card featuring the league’s most notorious figure.
Conor McGregor will square off with Dustin Poirier for the second time in their careers, and there are a hundred ways to wager on the fight.
UFC 257 odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag and current odds can be seen here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
Length of Bruce Buffer’s introduction
Over 167.5 seconds
Under 167.5 seconds
Will fighters touch gloves?
Yes -550
No +375
Fight ends in first minute
Yes +600
No -1000
First successful takedown
Conor McGregor +300
Dustin Poirier -400
First to bleed
Conor McGregor +200
Dustin Poirier -260
Will either fighter bleed?
Yes -150
No +120
Will either fighter be knocked or submitted unconscious?
Yes +350
No -500
Most strikes landed
Conor McGregor -220
Dustin Poirier +180
Will McGregor be credited with a knockdown?
Yes +120
No -150
Will Poirier be credited with a knockdown?
Yes +300
No -400
McGregor vs. Poirier point spread
Conor McGregor -5.5 points
Dustin Poirier +5.5 points
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +300
No -400
Will Conor McGregor say “Proper 12” in Octagon interview?
Yes -115
No -115
Conor McGregor victories in 2021
Over 1.5 (+240)
Under 1.5 (-300)
Conor McGregor next opponent if defeats Poirier
Khabib Nurmagomedov -250
Justin Gaethje +250
Nate Diaz +500
Any other fighter +700
Conor McGregor next opponent if loses to Poirier
Nate Diaz -175
Tony Ferguson +275
Justin Gaethje +325
Charles Oliveira +600
Any other fighter +700
Dustin Poirier victories in 2021
Over 1.5 (+350)
Under 1.5 (-500)
Poirier stays in lightweight division for next bout if wins
Yes -150
No +120
Method of victory
Conor McGregor by KO/TKO or DQ -200
Dustin Poirier by Points +550
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO or DQ +600
Dustin Poirier by Submission +1000
Conor McGregor by Submission +2500
Draw +6600
Method and round of victory
Conor McGregor in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +175
Conor McGregor in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +375
Dustin Poirier by Points +550
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Conor McGregor in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1000
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +1600
Conor McGregor in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +1800
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +2500
Conor McGregor in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +2800
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by Submission +2800
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +2800
Conor McGregor in Round 1 by Submission +3300
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by Submission +3300
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +3300
Conor McGregor in Round 2 by Submission +4000
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by Submission +4000
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by Submission +4000
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by Submission +4000
Conor McGregor in Round 3 by Submission +5000
Conor McGregor in Round 4 by Submission +5000
Conor McGregor in Round 5 by Submission +5000
Draw +6600
Round betting
Conor McGregor in Round 1 +160
Conor McGregor in Round 2 +350
Dustin Poirier by Points +550
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Conor McGregor in Round 3 +900
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 +1000
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 +1400
Conor McGregor in Round 4 +1600
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 +1800
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 +2200
Conor McGregor in Round 5 +2500
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 +3300
Draw +6600
