UFC 257 Prelim Breakout Star: Khalil Rountree Jr

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Our third trip to Fight Island in eight days is a main card and main event that everyone is talking about. However, there are a lot of names on the earlier part of the card that deserve some attention.

Khalil rountree jr

Nickname – The War Horse

Affiliation – Tiger Muay Thai

From – Los Angeles, California

Height – 6’1″

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 13-4 (4-4 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Rountree always looked good with his hands. For a light heavyweight, he moves very quickly and doesn’t give up any power with that speed. However, since he’s moves to Tiger Muay Thai, his striking has looked even sharper. His adopting of more of a traditional Thai-style has made him both more elusive and more dangerous. His beatdown of Eryk Anders, where he scored four knockdowns, showed that this style suited him even better.

Why he has been overlooked

It’s only been two fights with his new camp so far. While he won the first in dominant fashion, the second was against Ion Cutelaba, who employed a wrestling heavy style to neutralize the skills of Rountree. Since that loss he has been on the shelf for nearly a year and a half. Although that may be good for his skills, it isn’t good for building momentum. If he looks as good this weekend as he did against Anders, if won’t take long to get that back.

What makes this a good match-up

In his three UFC fights so far, Marcin Prachnio is 0-3 with three straight first round KO losses. Although the level of competition is impressive, it’s a bit surprising he’s getting a fourth chance here in the UFC. This matchup is also a nightmare for him given the aforementioned striking of Rountree. Prachnio has never shot a takedown in his UFC career and likes to throw fairly wildly. Against a tactician like Rountree, it’s likely to be a short night again for the Pole.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 212-93-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

