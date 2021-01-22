Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive with coronavirus

Sergio Aguero of Buenos Aires, Argentina, has tested positive with coronavirus on Thursday according to Martyn Herman of Reuters Media. The striker for Manchester City had not had a goal or an assist in five English Premier League games this season.

Aguero, who is 32 years of age, has been with Manchester City since 2011. Before that, he was with Argentina’s Independiente for four seasons from 2002 to 2006, and five seasons for Atletico Madrid in La Liga from 2006 to 2011. Aguero has 374 goals and 119 assists in 647 games.

Aguero’s finest stretch of soccer was for five straight seasons from 2014 to 2019. In that time he reached the 20 goal plateau each season, with a career-high 26 goals in 2014-15. That year he led the English Premier League in goals as he had five more goals than England’s Harry Kane, who was playing for Tottenham Hotspur.

On the international side, Aguero has 41 goals in 97 games for Argentina. Two goals came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Aguero scored Argentina’s only goal in a 1-1 tie with Iceland, and in a 4-3 Argentina loss to France.

At the beginning of January, nine people associated with Manchester City tested positive for coronavirus. Eight of the people were players as goalkeepers Scott Carson of Whitehaven, England, and Ederson of Sao Paulo, Brazil; midfielders Tommy Doyle and Cole Palmer of Manchester, England; defenders Kyle Walker of Sheffield, England, and Eric Garcia of Barcelona, Spain; and forwards Gabriel Jesus of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Ferran Torres of Foios, Spain tested positive. Meanwhile, four players on Manchester City’s women’s soccer team also tested positive for the disease.

Great Britain has been one country that has been hit hard by coronavirus. There have been 3,583,907 cases of coronavirus, and 95,981 deaths. There are still 1,887,304 active cases.

In English Premier League action on Thursday, Burnley shocked the soccer world with a goal in the 83rd minute on a penalty by Ashley Barnes in a 1-0 win over Liverpool. The loss for the Reds ended their 68-game home unbeaten streak. Manchester United currently leads the table with 40 points. They have two more points than Leicester City and Manchester City.