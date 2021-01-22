ONE: Unbreakable Results & Recap

ONE Championship’s first event of 2021 is in the books, and it was a brief affair with finishes in five of the six bouts.

In the main event, challenger Capitan Petchyindee Academy was too good for Alaverdi Ramazanov, stopping the champion in Round 2.

In an action packed first round, it was Capitan setting the pace. Ramazanov eventually found his rhythm and had his moments towards the end of the round, but it was the challenger that landed regularly throughout.

In Round 2, it all proved too much as Capitan backed Ramazanov up to the cage and closed the show with a hard leg kick and followed up with a vicious punch combination. The referee waved off the fight at 1:56 of the second frame.

The heavy-handed Thai now adds the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title to his already burgeoning trophy cabinet.

In the co-main event, Japanese legend Shinya Aoki made good on his return to lightweight, tapping James Nakashima with a standing neck crank at 2:42 of the first round.

Former lightweight champion Aoki improved his record to 46-9-0-1 with the win, and reminded the division that even at 37, he is a force to be reckoned with. Nakashima’s record falls to 12-2 following his second straight loss.

ONE: Unbreakable Results:

Bantamwieght Kickboxing World Title:

Capitan Petchyindee Academy (Thailand) defeated Alaverdi Ramazanov (c) (Russia) by KO, 1:56 R2

Lightweight MMA:

Shinya Aoki (Japan) defeated James Nakashima (USA) by submission (standing neck crank), 2:42 R1

Heavyweight kickboxing:

Rade Opacic (Serbia) defeated Patrick Schmid (Switzerland) by TKO, 1:11 R2

Welterweight MMA:

Gadzhimurad Abdulaev (Russia) defeated Zebaztian Kadestam (Sweden) by submission (neck crank) 2:08 R1

Atomweight womens MMA:

Meng Bo (China) defeated Samara Santos (Brazil) by unanimous decision

Strawweight MMA:

Lito Adiwang (Philippines) defeated Namiki Kawahara (Japan) by KO (punch), 2:02 R2