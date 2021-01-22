UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jan 22/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|518
|2
|2
|Jon Jones
|396
|3
|3
|2
|Francis Ngannou
|330.5
|4
|4
|3
|Curtis Blaydes
|228.5
|5
|5
|6
|Alistair Overeem
|197.5
|6
|6
|4
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|147.5
|7
|7
|5
|Derrick Lewis
|141
|8
|8
|11
|Aleksei Oleinik
|124
|9
|9
|7
|Alexander Volkov
|120
|10
|24
|8
|Ciryl Gane
|101.5
|11
|11
|Tai Tuivasa
|101
|12
|10
|12
|Junior dos Santos
|93
|13
|14
|12
|Walt Harris
|82
|14
|22
|15
|Marcin Tybura
|79.5
|15
|16
|Ben Rothwell
|70
|16
|15
|Ilir Latifi
|65
|17
|18
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|61
|18
|19
|Alexander Gustafsson
|59
|19
|17
|Greg Hardy
|58.5
|20
|21
|Alexander Romanov
|57.5
|21
|22
|Stefan Struve
|55.5
|22
|24
|Chris Daukaus
|52.5
|23
|26
|Andrei Arlovski
|48.5
|24
|27
|Tom Aspinall
|43
|25
|28
|14
|Blagoy Ivanov
|40.5
|26
|29
|10
|Augusto Sakai
|30.5
|27
|31
|Sergey Spivak
|29
|27
|31
|Tanner Boser
|29
|29
|33
|Juan Espino
|27.5
|30
|34
|Jake Collier
|21
|31
|35
|Maurice Greene
|20
|31
|35
|Yorgan De Castro
|20
|33
|37
|Gian Villante
|16
|34
|40
|Carlos Felipe
|9.5
|35
|38
|Justin Tafa
|9
|35
|39
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|9
|37
|40
|Don’Tale Mayes
|5
|37
|40
|Parker Porter
|5
|39
|43
|Alan Baudot
|0
|39
|43
|Ben Sosoli
|0
|39
|43
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|39
|43
|Josh Parisian
|0
|39
|43
|Philipe Lins
|0
|39
|43
|Roque Martinez
|0
