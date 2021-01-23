Latest Deshaun Watson rumors indicate he wants to play for Jets over Dolphins

As soon of news that Deshaun Watson wanted out of Houston first broke, it was just automatically assumed that the Dolphins were his first choice, as the rumor mill had mentioned Miami on a possible landing spot.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case, at least not anymore.

Sure, there may have been a time when Watson had the Dolphins at the top of his wish list, but that likely changed when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach. Saleh is known as a leader of men, and the Jets became a more attractive destination in the minds of players when NFL’ers such as Richard Sherman gave him a ringing endorsement.

The @nyjets got a great one! Congrats to them! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 15, 2021

Sherman didn’t stop there, either, speaking directly to Watson.

Well, it appears as if Watson has followed Sherman’s advice, or at least taken it into account in his decision making. The Jets are rebuilding, so they don’t really make all that much sense for a potential landing spot, unlike the Dolphins, who made the playoffs, and are ready to win now. However, Watson now prefers to be traded to the Jets, with the Dolphins next on his list, according to a report from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

This move just doesn’t make sense for the Jets, who would likely be better off using the No. 2 overall pick on a young quarterback, who would be on a team-friendly rookie contract. Watson will make over $40 million for the 2022 season, and it will be tough to build around him at that price. The Jets have a number of roster holes, and quarterback is only one of their many problems they need to solve. On the other hand, Watson would make the Dolphins a legitimate contender.