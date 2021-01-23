UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

Jan 24, 2021

Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,043 – weak (other than top two matches)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter's name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter's rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC, #4 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor (22-4, #8 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Dan Hooker (20-9, #6 ranked lightweight) vs Michael Chandler (21-5)

Women’s Flyweights:

Jessica Eye (15-8, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Joanne Calderwood (14-5, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Marina Rodriguez (12-1-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas (10-1, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Andrew Sanchez (13-5, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Makhmud Muradov (24-6, #42 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Catchweight (157 lbs):

Matt Frevola (8-1-1, #59 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan (15-2, #35 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Brad Tavares (17-7, #13 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (11-4, 1 NC, #19 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Julianna Pena (10-4, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sara McMann (12-5, #7 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Khalil Rountree Jr. (9-4, 1 NC, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-5, #42 ranked light heavyweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Catchweight (150 lbs):

Nik Lentz (30-11-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Movsar Evloev (13-0, #31 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Amir Albazi (13-1, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-4, #23 ranked flyweight)

