Your Daily Cartoon: Paying tribute to Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron was one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the baseball diamond, so sports fans had a heavy heart on Friday, when it was announced that he passed away at 86.

Aaron slugged 755 dingers throughout the course of his career, and was the home run king for roughly 30 years, up until Barry Bonds broke it.

Hammerin’ Hank pushed the envelope and beat the odds both on and off the field, during a period of racial injustice, and for that, he’ll always be remembered.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]