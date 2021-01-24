By Jeff Fox | January 24, 2021 8:50 am

Conor McGregor Career Earnings

You can expect a lot of Mr. McGregor. With an earned ego the size of a small state one can only gawk in awe of the wealth accumulated by the success of this potentially legendary fighter leaving fans who enjoy both casual watching of the sport and those who prefer to bet on UFC to get themselves in on the action with something to talk about the day after.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(UFC earnings only – doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses earned; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event



(click here for FLOYD MAYWEATHER’S CAREER EARNINGS)

UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs Latifi – Apr 6/13 – W (Brimage) – $76,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Holloway) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao – Jul 19/14 – W (Brandao) – $82,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Poirier) – $200,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver – Jan 18/15 – W (Siver) – $220,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Mendes) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Aldo) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – L (Na. Diaz) – $1,090,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Na. Diaz) – $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Alvarez) – $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 229 – Sept 6/18 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $2,980,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 fine for post-fight brawl)

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – W (Cerrone) – $3,060,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 257 – Jan 23/21 – L (Poirier) – $5,200,000 ($5,000,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total UFC Career Earnings: $20,282,000

Boxing

Aug 27/17 – L (Mayweather) – $30,000,000

Total Boxing Career Earnings: $30,000,000

Total Career Earnings: $39,542,000