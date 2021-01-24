Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Larry King Tribute

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Larry King Tribute

January 24, 2021

By |

We’re still not sure how or why we became friends with Larry King, but it certainly had something to do with our shared love of baseball.

The legendary interviewer (and very proud baseball dad!) joined us a number of times and talked about a host of things, including the Hall of Fame, the most exciting and best players that he’s seen, his all-time favorite uniforms and, naturally, his lifelong fandom of the Los Angeles AND Brooklyn Dodgers.

Larry died on January 23, 2021 at age 87.

