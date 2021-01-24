Rapid Recap: Celtics snap losing streak by laying waste to Sexland and the Cavs

After three defeats in a row, the dam finally broke and the Celtics devastated a scrappy Cavaliers squad. The final margin of 141-103 was even further ahead than Boston had been for most of the game: Cleveland’s surging backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland was utterly ineffectual, as were their other usual stalwarts (Drummond and Nance Jr.).

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 33 points (plus 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal) but even more remarkably did it in 19 minutes on 65% (13/20) shooting. Kemba Walker and Daniel Theis also had excellent games (21-5-4-3 and 17-6-1-2-2, respectively), while Marcus Smart focused less on scoring and more on playmaking to rack up 12 alongside 9 dimes, 5 steals (!) and a block.

We start our look at how the game flowed with an astute observation by the Riffsman:

Defense is way easier when you aren’t playing Embiid and fouling every other possession lol — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) January 25, 2021

This was quite a block. pic.twitter.com/oXkEYwVegH — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 25, 2021

The offense was firing on all cylinders against an uncharacteristically shaky Cans defense:

Celtics now up 25-10, with all of their points coming from their starting five. Very strong start at both ends of the court for Boston, which is 10-for-17 from the field. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 25, 2021

Cleveland if you wanna let JB can open 3’s you’re about to have a real bad fuckin time — Bradsketbawl (@bradsketbawl) January 25, 2021

The Rob Williams/Smart energy is a game changer — Grant Williams updates (@JeremyWCT) January 25, 2021

Smart, clearly frustrated after two games where he tried to do it all and couldn’t, was taking a lot of rage out on the Cavs.

End of 1: Boston 38, Cleveland 21 pic.twitter.com/DGtcrPMrY0 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 25, 2021

That + Brown and Kemba shooting at their typical high level = highest-scoring Celtics quarter so far this season.

Nothing like some bad Cavs zone to get Nesmith and Edwards some clean looks — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 25, 2021

“So how was the second quarter going, Liam?” Well…Carsen Edwards was scoring at the rim and canning triples. That should give you a pretty good idea. (Side note: I’ve been pretty mean to Edwards but credit where due for him dropping 18 on efficient shooting. He’s pure Cavs kryptonite!)

On top of everything, Celtics are living along the baseline tonight. Backdoor cuts galore https://t.co/H3HOiNHuTi — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 25, 2021

Safe to say they are not playing down to the competition tonight. — Erin (@erinava) January 25, 2021

The Celtics were anywhere between 15 and 25 points ahead for the vast majority of Q2.

Kemba with the dish to Semi pic.twitter.com/4LRCVkLN3C — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2021

Smarf throwing Bird passes out of boredom lol — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) January 25, 2021

This blowout has me in such a good mood I’m gonna post a Cavs highlight!

Javale McGee is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/ZvIXSxkxKO — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) January 25, 2021

The domination did not cease in the third quarter.

Basketball is quite easy for Jaylenbrown rn — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) January 25, 2021

Yet another Cavs timeout here early in the third quarter, with Boston up 25. Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, is here watching with his teammates. Brad Stevens said before the game he "anticipates" Tatum will return for the first time in two weeks tomorrow in Chicago. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 25, 2021

Interesting quandary below. Gonna say yes because why not?

by transitive property, with the celtics up 20 on the cavs, does this mean the celtics are better than the nets? — smarfwater™ (@smarfwater) January 25, 2021

More importantly, good to see that the Cs weren’t giving up on defense despite their lead ballooning as high as 30 (and sometimes beyond):

Celtics have 10 steals already. Marcus Smart has 5 of them. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 25, 2021

If Jaylen Brown doesn’t play again after checking out late in the third, he’ll become the first player in the @bball_ref database (dating back to 1983-84) to score at least 33 points in 19 minutes or fewer. Paul George (37 points), Kiki Vandeweghe (36) have done so in 20 minutes. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 25, 2021

End of 3: Boston 114, Cleveland 78 Boston's 41 points in the third quarter mark the first time the Celtics have reached the 40-point mark in any quarter this season pic.twitter.com/A0MOL9S0Hg — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 25, 2021

If you turned off the game at this point—or even earlier—no one could blame you. Not a single starter was on the court for the start of the fourth. (None of them would return.)

Encouragement, instruction and also "I swear to GOD if you make me come back in this game … " https://t.co/Lq9XPE9d43 — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) January 25, 2021

But you know who WAS on the floor?

He's in. pic.twitter.com/JyIUA4ncHJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 25, 2021

A welcome respite after the last few games.