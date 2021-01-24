Rob Gronkowski busts out locker-room dance moves to celebrate Super Bowl berth (Video)

New team, same situation — as Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are returning to the Super Bowl.

And while they’re no longer playing for the Patriots, they did manage to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LV, on track for a rematch against the Chiefs. It will be the sixth time they’ve played in a Super Bowl together, which is remarkable no matter how you slice it.

Gronk and Brady may have been in this spot a number of times, while nearly all of their teammates are soaking it in and enjoying how great it feels to be one win away from a title. However, now that they’re not playing under Bill Belichick’s watch, they can actually enjoy themselves a bit. Brady celebrated the big win by embracing his son, Jack, in the stands.

As for Gronk, well, he celebrated in a different manner — albeit a familiar one. Check out these dance moves he busted out in the locker room after the 31-23 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Gronk is living it up in the Bucs locker room 😂 (via @MrSeanyB1) pic.twitter.com/M370uAkmWc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2021

That’s a new move we haven’t seen from him before.