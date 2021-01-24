UFC 257 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay & Attendance

Conor McGregor got (T)KO’d for the first time ever yesterday at UFC 257, but was still the top earner at the event.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 2,000 (approx.)

(McGregor & Poirier purses not estimates – they were reported by The Guardian)

Conor McGregor: $5,200,000 ($5,000,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay) *(probably making in the $25+ million range including bonuses)*

Dustin Poirier: $1,020,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chandler: $253,500 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Tavares: $187,000 ($86,000 to show, $86,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Hooker: $125,000 ($110,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood: $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julianna Pena: $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marina Rodriguez: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makhmud Muradov: $93,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nik Lentz: $87,000 ($67,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye: $61,000 ($51,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalil Rountree Jr.: $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sara McMann: $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Movsar Evloev: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arman Tsarukyan: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrew Sanchez: $39,000 ($34,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Ribas: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Frevola: $28,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 from Tsarukyan for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amir Albazi: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Prachnio: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)