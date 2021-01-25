4 Reasons to Look Forward to Super Bowl LV

February 7 is just a sniff away now and, as we’re almost through to the final playoffs, we’ll soon know who will be playing at Super Bowl LV.

Then we’ll also know the best Super Bowl odds to take a bet on.

Why the Super Bowl Is the Best

The Super Bowl is a great American tradition, a time when the guys and gals get together to watch the best game on earth, football, and this year it promises to be one of the best games we’ve seen in a long time; definitely better than last year’s game.

This year’s game is tipped to be between the Kansas City Chiefs and The Green Bay Packers, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to be in the final to play at their home stadium, the Raymon James Stadium, which is hosting this year. Whoever gets through to the final, it promises to be a great game.

Here are four reasons to look forward to Super Bowl this year, the good, the fun, and the downright crazy!

It Can’t Be Worse Than Last Year

2020 was a pretty horrific year for everyone and we deserve a bit of fun to look forward to after making it through.

On top of that, last year’s Super Bowl was overshadowed by the emerging pandemic chaos that is still ripping through the globe. This year’s game will be in the shadow of COVID-19, but at least it’s a welcome relief from the endless bad news.

This Year’s Game Promises to Be a Fast One

Every team so far has worked to the bone to get their place in the playoffs, and we’re hoping to see that shine through in the final.

2020’s Super Bowl was a fast game, and this year we’re hoping to see the same level of enthusiasm from both teams and both coaches, giving everyone something to yell at all through the game.

This game will be a fast one, and it’s likely to change quickly as both teams fight for that trophy, so grab your popcorn and beer and keep your eyes glued to the screen so you don’t miss anything.

The Teams Are Close This Year

It’s not just speed the teams have on their side this year, it’s pure skill too, and they are pretty well matched to boot.

This year will see a real coin flip in every sense of the word, with the odds sitting pretty close between the Chiefs and their main rivals to walk away with the win. There hasn’t been a Super Bowl this close for years now, and it will bring a refreshing relief after last year’s letdown.

The Points Will Be Racking Up

Last year’s game finished 31-20 in favor of the Chiefs, and this year we’re expecting to see the Chiefs push hard for that second win in a row, something they haven’t achieved since 2004/2005.

Oddsmakers currently have the points score guessed at around the late 20s for Super Bowl LV, definitely a game that will keep you on your toes.