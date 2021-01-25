Chelsea fires manager Frank Lampard

One of the most recognizable soccer players in England is now out of a job as the manager at Chelsea. On Monday, Chelsea decided to part ways with Frank Lampard of London, England according to the Associated Press.

Lampard had been managing Chelsea since July 4, 2019. In the last 18 months, he has posted a record of 44 wins, 23 losses, and 17 draws for a winning percentage of 52.4%.

However, after 19 games in the English Premier League in 2020-21, Chelsea is only in a tie for eighth place with 29 points. They are tied with Southampton, and Aston Villa. Manchester United leads with 40 points.

Chelsea has struggled lately in English Premier League action. Since Boxing Day, they have only won one of five games. That was a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham on January 16. Their losses over the last month have been to Arsenal by a score of 3-1 on December 26, Manchester City by a score of 3-1 on January 3, and Leicester City 2-0 on January 19. Chelsea also could only manage a 1-1 tie with Aston Villa on December 28.

Lampard also managed Chelsea to the 2020 FA Cup Final. However, Chelsea lost to Arsenal 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Also as a manager, Lampard was in charge of Derby County for over a year from May of 2018 to July of 2019. In that time he had a record of 24 wins, 16 losses, and 17 draws. Interestingly, Derby County is now managed by former English star Wayne Rooney.

As a player, Lampard played 22 seasons in the English Premier League and Major League Soccer with West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and New York City FC. In 609 English Premier League games, Lampard had 177 goals. He also had 15 goals in 29 games with New York City FC.

On the English National Team, Lampard also had 29 goals in 106 games. He did score three goals at Euro 2004, but none at the World Cup.