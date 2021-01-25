Odds for McGregor/Poirier Next Opponents, Khabib & More

Got these odds sent to me this morning:

The oddsmakers anticipate a trilogy fight for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in 2021.

SpotsBetting.ag has made Nate Diaz a 2/1 favorite to be McGregor’s next UFC match.

The odds point to Michael Chandler or Charles Oliveira being Dustin Poirier’s next opponent. Fight odds for those two potential bouts are on the board.

Should Khabib Nurmagomedov come out of retirement to challenge Poirier for the belt, he would be a massive favorite.

The odds suggest that won’t happen as Poirier is favored to keep his Lightweight belt and be the division champion at the end of this year.

Odds are provided by SportsBetting.ag: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

Conor McGregor next opponent

Nate Diaz +200

Dustin Poirier +300

Justin Gaethje +400

Tony Ferguson +600

Jorge Masvidal +800

Michael Chandler +1000

Charles Oliviera +1200

Dustin Poirier next opponent

Michael Chandler +150

Charles Oliveira +250

Conor McGregor +450

Khabib Nurmegamedov +600

Nate Diaz +800

Justin Gaethje +1400

Tony Ferguson +1400

UFC Lightweight Champion end of 2021

Dustin Poirier +200

Michael Chandler +300

Charles Oliviera +400

Khabib Nurmegamedov +450

Conor McGregor +800

Justin Gaethje +1200

Tony Ferguson +2500

Nate Diaz +5000

Fight Odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov -500

Dustin Poirier +385

Dustin Poirier -200

Michael Chandler +170

Dustin Poirier -165

Charles Oliveira +145