Odds for McGregor/Poirier Next Opponents, Khabib & More

Got these odds sent to me this morning:
The oddsmakers anticipate a trilogy fight for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in 2021.
SpotsBetting.ag has made Nate Diaz a 2/1 favorite to be McGregor’s next UFC match.
The odds point to Michael Chandler or Charles Oliveira being Dustin Poirier’s next opponent. Fight odds for those two potential bouts are on the board.
Should Khabib Nurmagomedov come out of retirement to challenge Poirier for the belt, he would be a massive favorite.
The odds suggest that won’t happen as Poirier is favored to keep his Lightweight belt and be the division champion at the end of this year.
Odds are provided by SportsBetting.ag: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
Conor McGregor next opponent
Nate Diaz +200
Dustin Poirier +300
Justin Gaethje +400
Tony Ferguson +600
Jorge Masvidal +800
Michael Chandler +1000
Charles Oliviera +1200
Dustin Poirier next opponent
Michael Chandler +150
Charles Oliveira +250
Conor McGregor +450
Khabib Nurmegamedov +600
Nate Diaz +800
Justin Gaethje +1400
Tony Ferguson +1400
UFC Lightweight Champion end of 2021
Dustin Poirier +200
Michael Chandler +300
Charles Oliviera +400
Khabib Nurmegamedov +450
Conor McGregor +800
Justin Gaethje +1200
Tony Ferguson +2500
Nate Diaz +5000
Fight Odds
Khabib Nurmagomedov -500
Dustin Poirier +385
Dustin Poirier -200
Michael Chandler +170
Dustin Poirier -165
Charles Oliveira +145