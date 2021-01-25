The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Marcin Prachnio +300 over Khalil Rountree Jr.
Notable New Champions:
- WBO World Junior Featherweight Champion: Stephen Fulton Jr.
- ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight Champion: Capitan Petchyindee Academy
- Interim WBA World Junior Featherweight Champion: Raeese Aleem
- Fight To Win Black Belt Masters Middleweight Champion: Jason Rau
- WBO Oriental Junior Featherweight Champion: Asror Vokhidov
- Krush Welterweight Champion: Kona Kato
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- No Longer Homeless: Canelo Alvarez has a home! The biggest free agent in the world signed a two-fight deal with Matchroom. It’s a major coup for Eddie Hearn and the gang, and maybe towards a longer-term deal.
- Matchroom Making Moves: In a much of lesser acclaim, but still notable, was Matchroom signing decorated amateur and 19-0, top-20 professional super middleweight Carlos Gongora to their stable.
- Trilogy?: Conor McGregor seems to think so! After Dustin Poirier put him out in their rematch on Saturday, McGregor is already looking forward to cashing in on a trilogy fight. For Poirier, he has nothing to prove and should be in line for a title shot, but will the payday be too much to resist?