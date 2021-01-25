The Monday Bulletin

Combat

Combat

By January 25, 2021 10:38 am

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Marcin Prachnio +300 over Khalil Rountree Jr.

 

Notable New Champions:

  • WBO World Junior Featherweight Champion: Stephen Fulton Jr.
  • ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight Champion: Capitan Petchyindee Academy
  • Interim WBA World Junior Featherweight Champion: Raeese Aleem
  • Fight To Win Black Belt Masters Middleweight Champion: Jason Rau
  • WBO Oriental Junior Featherweight Champion: Asror Vokhidov
  • Krush Welterweight Champion: Kona Kato

 

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

 

  1. No Longer Homeless: Canelo Alvarez has a home! The biggest free agent in the world signed a two-fight deal with Matchroom. It’s a major coup for Eddie Hearn and the gang, and maybe towards a longer-term deal.
  2. Matchroom Making Moves: In a much of lesser acclaim, but still notable, was Matchroom signing decorated amateur and 19-0, top-20 professional super middleweight Carlos Gongora to their stable.
  3. Trilogy?: Conor McGregor seems to think so! After Dustin Poirier put him out in their rematch on Saturday, McGregor is already looking forward to cashing in on a trilogy fight. For Poirier, he has nothing to prove and should be in line for a title shot, but will the payday be too much to resist?

