Best Sports Bets for the Super Bowl

You will rarely see a sporting event gathering big aficionados, casual fans, and people who are not even aware of the meaning of a first down. Well, that’s what Super Bowl is. The greatest single day in all sports. The event appeals to almost all households in America and you can hardly find anything as significant as it in all spheres.

Online gambling has become particularly popular across the United States following the 2018 PASPA repeal. If you add two and two, you can only imagine how massive the Super Bowl 2021 is going to be for the betting operators present in the ever-growing US market. More than $6 million are wagered annually on the Super Bowl game. Considering the latest circumstances, we have reasons to expect a bigger number for the 55th edition of the largest game in football.

This is why we have decided to run you through a list of the most exciting bets you can place for the upcoming Super Bowl 2021.

The basic bets are also the best

The list of wagering options on the Super Bowl 2021 is immense as you can bet on anything related to pre-game, in-game, and post-game events even if they have nothing to do with the outcome itself. Nevertheless, if you are looking for professional advice, you will, in most cases, be told to stick to the three basic markets.

Moneyline

Every serious betting-related site that gives sports picks for free will mainly deal with moneyline, spread, and totals markets. It comes as no surprise if we know the availability of the stats, data, and trends associated with these specific markets. Moneyline is the easiest Super Bowl bet. With this market, you are predicting which team will win the game. If you are new to sports betting (and there will be loads of you), have no worries because it is very easy to understand how the odds work. With a moneyline bet, you’ll have one team (the favorites) with a minus sign ahead of the odds (i.e. -125), and the other team (the underdog) with a plus sign ahead of the odds (i.e. +105). The number past the minus sign shows you the amount of money you have to bet to win $100, while the number beside the plus signs reveals the amount of money you would win by betting $100.

Spreads

If you want to have more fun and get higher odds on the favorite or the points-advantage on the underdog, you can turn to the spread market. Let’s say the Kansas City Chiefs are -200 favorites in the Super Bowl and you have to bet $200 to win $100. You want to have better odds and you go for the spread market. In this case, you can bet on the Chiefs to beat their rivals by at least four points difference at the -110 odds. If you want to go the other way around and bet “against the spread” by wagering on the underdog, you can get the same -110 odds for the underdog not to lose by more than a three-point margin.

Totals

If you are not interested in predicting the outcome of the game but have a feeling it is going to be a high-scoring one, the over/under is your way to go. The sportsbooks set a line on how many points they believe will be cumulatively scored between the two teams. Note that they are very good at it since out of the last 53 times, 27 Super Bowl games went above the given line, while 26 ended below.

There are many more wagering options up for grabs, including those related to the number of songs during the halftime show, the auto brand whose commercial will air first, the length of the national anthem, etc. You can obviously spend a couple of bucks on these markets, but if you are looking for serious options, you should really stick to the aforementioned ones.