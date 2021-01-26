Dominik Kahun Happy With New Line, But Expects More Offense

The Edmonton Oilers went bargain shopping a few weeks after free agency opened up. After checking in with winger Dominik Kahun when free agency opened on October 9th, the Oilers circled back roughly a month later when the German was still on the open market. The second time was the charm as the sides agreed to a one-year contract that reunited Kahun with longtime friend Leon Draisaitl.

Not only are the two Germans reunited on the same team, but they have been lining up together on the club’s second line with Kailer Yamamoto. It’s been an effective trio that has the potential to be dynamic.

“Yeah, the line is great,” Kahun said on Monday when asked about his first seven games with the Oilers. “I like the line. Obviously I know Leon pretty well and Yamo (Yamamoto) is doing an excellent job, he’s one of the best forecheckers I’ve ever played with. He’s getting almost every puck and Leon is obviously one of the best players in the world. So it’s good. I think we’re playing well, we work so hard.”

Unfortunately for Kahun, the hard work hasn’t paid off in the stat book. Kahun has just a single point, an assist, in his first seven games with the Oilers. It wasn’t the start Kahun was hoping for after scoring 31 points (12 g, 19 a) in 56 total games last season with Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

“For me personally, I have to do more on offense, that’s for sure,” Kahun continued. “It’s not good enough from me right now, but I’m trying and working hard so I hope I will get rewarded soon.”

The Oilers, who are 3-4-0 despite some slow starts this season, would love to see him get rewarded sooner rather than later.