Fight of the Day: Cyril Abidi vs. Ray Sefo II

Date: December 10, 2000
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2000 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Date: December 10, 2000
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2000 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
Minnesota Wild (4-2-0) 8pts 2nd in Honda West 3.00 Goals For Per Game (17th in the NHL) 2.50 Goals Against Per Game (…)
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Right now, this loss is (…)
Since 2012, The Hall of Very Good™ has done its best to shine a light on those that Cooperstown has seemingly forgotten and those who (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bob Kendrick. For the sixth time, the president of the Negro Leagues (…)
Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St Petersberg Florida with virtual fans in (…)
We all know that the fans are crazy for snow oriented games whereas the X Games 2021 has got similar excitement. For the fans in the (…)
Raw & Unfiltered is breaking down the 3rd quarter without any bias and trying to figure out what went well or wrong and how it can be (…)
First a reminder to all readers past and current: You can access a chat room filled with veteran EYE commenters if you download the (…)
Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just (…)