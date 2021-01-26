Fighters of the Week

1. Stephen Fulton Jr.: Is the new WBO junior featherweight champion, bringing the belt to Philadelphia after a wide unanimous decision over a very game but outmatched Angelo Leo in the main event on Showtime on Saturday.

2. Dustin Poirier: Avenged his previous loss to Conor McGregor, surviving the first round and finishing him in the second. After Poirier put him out in their rematch on Saturday, McGregor is already looking forward to cashing in on a trilogy fight. For Poirier, he has nothing to prove and should be in line for a title shot, but will the payday be too much to resist?

3. Michael Chandler: The longtime Bellator mainstay made his UFC debut on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257, and hasn’t lost a bit of the ferociousness and pace he had in the round cage, TKOing Dan Hooker in the first round.

4. Raeese Aleem: Is the interim WBA champion at 122lbs after putting Vic Pasillas on the canvas four times before finally having it stopped in the eleventh round in the co-main on PBC on Showtime.

5. Capitan Petchyindee Academy: The new ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion after a leg kick/right cross combo turned Alaverdi Ramazanov’s lights out in the main event of ONE: Unbreakable.

6. Michael Chiesa: Squashed any title hopes of Neil Magny, pulling out a unanimous decision while giving Magny no room to work, being unrelenting and claiming a main event win on Wednesday.

7. Roberto Abreu: Cyborg decisioned Tim Spriggs in the main event of Fight To Win 161, retaining his F2W black belt No-Gi Super Heavyweight championship.

8. Mykquan Williams: In the inaugural ShoBox card of 2021, Williams took a clear main event win over Yeis Solano on a much-appreciated Wednesday card.

9. Warlley Alves: I love a good body kick, and Alves delivered some lumber to Mounir Lazzez in the co-main on Wednesday’s card from Fight Island.

10. Marcin Prachnio: Pulled off the biggest upset of the week, defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. as a +300 underdog.

11. Kona Kato: The new Krush welterweight champion after pitching a shutout over Kazuki Yamagiwa in the main event of Krush 121.

12. Jason Rau: It was a razor-thin split-decision, but he became the new Fight To Win black belt Masters middleweight champion after defeating JZ Cavalcante at Fight To Win 161.

13. Isaac Villaneuva: When you throw hands like this, you’re moving up the card. Way to take advantage of being on the main card.

14. Joanne Calderwood: Did most of us a solid by clearly defeating Jessica Eye and avoided Eye’s tendency to ugly up a fight and escape on the scorecards.

15. Makhmud Muradov: I mean, a flying knee will always land you on here. Way to make a name for yourself on the main card of a monster pay-per-view.