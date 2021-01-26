Hall of Fame Shuts Out Schilling, Bonds and Clemens

By The Hall of Very Good | January 26, 2021 6:25 pm

After back-to-back years of seeing a pair of New York Yankees teammates grabbing 821 of 822 possible votes…the 2021 Hall of Fame election was (predictably) a quiet one.

For the first time since 2013 and just the fourth time since 1960, the BBWAA decided that none of the 25 men on the ballot were worthy of being voted into the Hall of Fame.

That said, Tuesday’s announcement wasn’t void of discussion.

After falling short a year ago, Curt Schilling is still on the outside looking in. In his ninth year on the ballot, the outspoken hurler got 71.1% of the vote…falling just 16 votes shy of the magical 75% needed for induction. Like Schilling, Barry Bonds (61.8%) and Roger Clemens (61.6%) will also have one more year to make it into the Hall of Fame.

The big winners Tuesday…Scott Rolen (52.9%), Todd Helton (44.9%) and Andruw Jones (33.9%). All three made sizable jumps in their vote totals and could eventually find themselves in Cooperstown.

Baseball’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 will be inducted July 25. Also making their way in… Ford C. Frick Award winner Al Michaels and The J.G. Taylor Spink Award recipient Dick Kaegel from The Sporting News.

Here’s the breakdown among the top vote getters.

Curt Schilling (71.1%, 70.0% last year)

Barry Bonds (61.8%, 60.7%)

Roger Clemens (61.6%, 61.0%)

Scott Rolen (52.9%, 35.3%)

Omar Vizquel (49.1%, 52.6%)

Billy Wagner (46.4%, 31.7%)

Todd Helton (44.9%, 29.2%)

Gary Sheffield (40.6%, 30.5%)

Andruw Jones (33.9%, 19.4%)

Jeff Kent (32.4, 27.5%)

Manny Ramirez (28.2%, 28.2%)

Sammy Sosa (17.0%, 13.9%)

Andy Pettitte (13.7, 11.3%)

Mark Buerhle (11.0%, first time on ballot)

Torii Hunter (9.5%, first time on ballot)

Bobby Abreu (8.7%, 5.5%)

Tim Hudson (5.2%, first time on ballot)

