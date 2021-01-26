'Monday Night Raw' (1/25/21) Results And Review: McIntyre And Goldberg Go Face To Face, Hall Of Famer Announces Entry Into 'Royal Rumble' Match, And More

Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St Petersberg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. This was the final Raw before the Royal Rumble on Sunday and Drew McIntyre went face to face with his next challenger for the WWE Championship: Goldberg. Also, Asuka defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.

The show opened with Drew McIntyre coming down to the ring. Drew said it feels so good to be back on Raw. He thanks the fans for the support and get well wishes. He talked about being fatigue and losing his sense of smell and dedicates his match at the Rumble to everyone affected by Covid. He says he watched Goldberg as a teenager and how dominate he was. He talked about Goldberg returning the exact same man he once was but Drew will end Goldberg’s run and remain WWE Champion. Miz and John Morrison interrupted saying Drew’s match with Goldberg will their version of Kong vs. Godzilla. Miz said they both could end up injured and Miz could possibly cash in Money In The Bank after that match. Goldberg came out to the ring and tells him that he is next. Miz and Morrison egg them on to fight but Drew and Goldberg take them out with a Spear and a Claymore. Goldberg and Drew went face to face in the ring.

Charly Caruso interviewed Charlotte Flair about her match with Shayna and asks what is on her mind. Charlotte said she performs under pressure and defy the odds. She said that’s why they call her Mrs. WrestleMania. Charly mentioned Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. Charlotte said her father is in a dark place with Lacey Evans but she will never carry the burden of being a Flair.

Charlotte Flair Defeated Shayna Baszler By DQ

Nia and Shayna was beating down Charlotte in the ring until Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke came to her aid. Lacey Evans came down to attack Charlotte.

As they came back from commercial, it turned into a 6 woman tag match.

Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke Defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Lacey Evans By Countout

Adam Pearce restarted the match during the break.

Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans and Nia Jax Defeated Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

They showed Mustafa Ali from earlier today saying that he is coming after Kofi because Kofi took his spot at WrestleMania 35 and it should’ve been his moment.

Xavier Woods Defeated Slapjack

T Bar attacked Woods outside the ring. Retribution began the assault on Woods in the ring. Slapjack grabbed a chair and gave it to Ali. Ali was about to swing it at him but stopped. He sat down on it, got on the mic and tells Woods he will deliver a message to Kofi. He wants Woods to tell Kofi he won’t compete in the Rumble but Ali will take his place.

There was a victory, but there will be no celebration tonight for @AustinCreedWins. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5StncJsUsl — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

Riddle confronted R Truth backstage. Truth said The Hurt Business has a surprise party for him. Riddle said he is glad to hear that and his secret is safe with him.

The Hurt Business made their way to the ring for the VIP Lounge. MVP is excited for the Rumble after party and tells The Hurt Business to be focused on Riddle later on. Lashley says they got all the gold and look good. He said they only just begun. Benjamin was talking until Cedric interrupted saying they are on a roll. Lashley presented MVP a present and it was a gold necklace that says THB. MVP thanks them and Alexander took credit for working with the designer. Benjamin said Cedric doesn’t know what he is talking about. R Truth interrupted, singing. MVP said he is not invited here. Truth said this is his surprise party. Cedric says this has nothing to do with Truth. Truth was still convinced it was his birthday party. Lashley said he actually gave him a gift for his birthday. All of a sudden, Tozawa, Tucker and Gulak went after Truth. The Hurt Business took them all out. Riddle came out of nowhere and landed a knee to the face of MVP and got out of the ring.

Adam Pearce found Truth backstage. Truth said he wants to prove he can be in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match (Royal Rumble match). AJ Styles said he will be more than happy to face him for the opportunity. Pearce made the match. Truth talks to them about being a capricorn. AJ and Omos left as Truth was talking.

Sheamus Defeated John Morrison

Miz got on the mic and challenged him to a handicap match. Sheamus accepted.

Miz and John Morrison Defeated Sheamus

Ric Flair was showing Lacey some moves as he had her around the waist until Charlotte Flair confronted them. She tells Lacey to leave and she does. Ric said he is always going to be him regardless if she is a big star or not. She says she is not the bad guy and she is the only one protecting him. She says Ric that he has gone from legend to old man. As she is about to leave, Lacey knocks her out with the Woman’s Right. Lacey and Ric leave Charlotte lying in the locker room.

AJ Styles Defeated R Truth

Alexa was shown on her playground swinging on the swing. She said last week was so much fun. She talks to the invisible person on the swing remembering what she did to Randy Orton 2 weeks ago. She said Asuka didn’t want to play nice in her playground but neither did she. She said The Fiend taught her the things she did last week and hops she gets to see him again. She hopes she gets her shiny new toy tonight which is the Women’s title. She said she doesn’t feel like playing nice like last week and began singing Ring Around The Rosie. In The Fiend’s voice, she says “Let Me In.”

She can't wait to see HIM again … but in the meantime, she'll try to win a "shiny new toy" of her own.#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/Dmu9XCrfhu — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

Riddle Eliminated Shelton Benjamin To Advance In The Gauntlet Match

The #HurtBusiness is not exactly clicking at the moment … because @SuperKingOfBros just made his way through the first part of this #GauntletMatch! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KMqtuZi7DO — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

Riddle immediately made MVP tap out with a knee bar.

Riddle Eliminated MVP To Advance In The Gauntlet Match

Riddle Eliminated Cedric Alexander To Win The Gauntlet Match

Lashley attacked Riddle from behind on the ramp and put him in the Full Nelson. Lashley lets him go and threw him into the barricade. They left.

Edge appeared in a video promo saying that 2020 has taught him that you can’t sleep on tomorrow and it is not promised. He talked about being forced into retirement 10 years ago and how his mom influenced him to go pursue his wrestling career. He talked about Randy Orton injuring him at Backlash. He announces that he is entering the Royal Rumble match and he wants to take back the World title he never lost. He said he will fight with every breath left in his body to make it come true.

Asuka Vs. Alexa Bliss For The Women’s Championship Ended In A No Contest

Randy Orton came out of nowhere and nailed Alexa with the RKO. The show went off the air.

Overall Review: This was another unmanagable 3 hours. Most of the show just had filler matches that went to longer matches with the same people like the Charlotte and Shayna match turning to 2 6 woman tag matches that really was not needed and Sheamus beating John Morrison which actually was a good match but then it turned into a handicap match with Miz which was also not needed. I understand they wanted to build up Miz so they could possibly have him cash in at the Rumble but definitely not needed. I had no problem withe the segment with Charlotte and Ric and Lacey knocking her out. It should’ve just been Charlotte against Shayna and then Lacey gets involved somehow which then leads to the confrontation with Ric. The opening segment I actually thought was solid. Edge’s promo announcing that he was coming back was the highlight of the night for me by far. Mustafa Ali aiming at Kofi because Kofi took his spot two years ago is cool and all but they should’ve done that storyline sooner. Why would Ali wait two years to get into Kofi’s face about it now in storyline? The ending with Asuka and Alexa ending the way it did I was not expecting but it did create a little bit of interest as to possibly The Fiend getting involved in the Rumble match to cost Randy the match after he did what he did to Alexa. So there was some good but overall it was hard to watch.

Grade: 5/10