Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 27/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 552.5 2 2 Brent Primus 174.5 3 5 Adam Piccolotti 77.5 4 6 Charlie Leary 73 5 7 Kevin Ferguson Jr 56.5 6 8 Mandel Nallo 56 7 9 Alfie Davis 50.5 8 10 Daniele Scatizzi 50 9 11 Sidney Outlaw 49 10 12 Nicolo Solli 47 11 13 Keoni Diggs 42.5 12 14 Saad Awad 41.5 13 16 Chris Duncan 39 14 18 George Hardwick 38 15 19 Christopher Gonzalez 36.5 16 20 Georgi Karakhanyan 36 17 23 Chris Bungard 32 18 24 Akonne Wanliss 30.5 19 25 Myles Jury 29 20 26 Aaron McKenzie 27 20 26 Gavin Hughes 27 22 44 Asael Adjoudj 25 23 28 Manny Muro 22 24 29 Nainoa Dung 21.5 25 31 Terry Brazier 16 26 33 Paul Redmond 13 27 35 Tim Wilde 10 27 35 Yves Landu 10 29 38 Kane Mousah 9 30 39 Vladimir Tokov 8.5 31 40 Ali Zebian 5 31 40 Soren Bak 5 33 44 Alessandro Botti 0 33 44 Bryce Logan 0 33 44 Iamik Furtado 0 33 44 Ryan Scope 0

