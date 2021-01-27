BREAKING: Jim Rutherford Resigns as General Manager

Just your casual, Wednesday afternoon news dump.

Jim Rutherford has resigned as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, citing personal reasons. Patrik Allvin, the team's assistant general manager, has been promoted to interim GM, and the search for a new GM will begin immediately. Details: https://t.co/VMYNzYkXcX pic.twitter.com/d846dWrpIC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 27, 2021

Said Rutherford, in his statement through the Penguins:

“It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena,” Rutherford said. “I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it’s a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away.”

Recently promoted Patrik Allvin will assume interim duties from his Assistant GM post as the Pens search for a new GM and will get some consultation from the Big Guy.

During this interim period, Patrik Allvin will be able to consult with the team’s Hall of Fame owner, Mario Lemieux, for input and advice. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 27, 2021

Obviously, we hope everything is okay with Rutherford and his family.

Though some of his roster decisions over the last 3+ years have raised more than a handful of concerns, it shouldn’t be forgotten that he had a hand in the architecture of the back-to-back Cups. For that, we are forever grateful.

Update (3:03 PM)

Not health related, so that’s a positive here.

CEO David Morehouse says Jim Rutherford leaving is not health related. "He's perfectly healthy. I just wanted to make that clear." — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 27, 2021