John Gibson records 21st career NHL shutout

The Anaheim Ducks may be in a bit of a rebuilding stage at the moment, but they are continuing to get solid goaltending from veteran netminder John Gibson of Pittsburgh, PA. On Tuesday night, Gibson became the second goaltender this season to record two shutouts (the other was Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders) as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0, in the National Hockey League’s “A-Team” rivalry. Anaheim and Arizona are the only teams in the NHL that begin with the letter A.

Gibson made 31 saves for his 21st career shutout. He had 10 saves in the first period, 14 saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period. Conor Garland, the Coyotes’ veteran right winger from Scituate, MA, led the Coyotes in shots on goal with six.

Anaheim got their lone goal from Danton Heinen of Langley, British Columbia. Heinen had an unassisted marker at 10:59 of the first period to put the Ducks on the scoreboard. For Heinen, it was his first goal of the season, and fourth goal in 16 games with Anaheim since he was traded from the Boston Bruins for Nick Ritchie of Orangeville, Ontario, on February 24, 2020.

Gibson’s first shutout this season was in another 1-0 Anaheim victory. On January 18, at the Honda Center, the Ducks beat the Minnesota Wild by a single goal. In this contest, Gibson made 34 saves and got the best of Wild goaltender Cam Talbot, while left winger Nicolas Deslauriers of Lasalle, Quebec scored the lone goal from Kevin Shattenkirk of New Rochelle, NY and Carter Rowney of Grande Prairie, Alberta, at 4:09 of the third period. This was also Shattenkirk’s first point with the Ducks since signing with Anaheim as a free agent on October 9.

On the season, Gibson now has a record of three wins, one regulation loss, and two losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 1.67 and a save percentage of .948.

The Ducks meanwhile are tied for third place in the West Division with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, and Wild. All teams have eight points.