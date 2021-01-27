ONE: Unbreakable II Preview

ONE Championship returns on Friday January 29the, with ONE: Unbreakable II, the aptly named follow-up to their first event of 2021.

Unbreakable II was filmed on January 22nd along with the other two events in the series, with the results kept under wraps until the footage goes to air.

The main event is a heavyweight feature, as former world title challenger Mauro ‘The Hammer’ Cerilli looks to advance his title credentials against ONE debutant, Abdulbasir Vagabov.

Cerilli has split his two appearances since an unsuccessful title challenge against Brandon Vera in November 2018. The Italian will be looking to rebound from a decision loss to UFC veteran Arjan Bhullar in October 2019, which followed a KO win over Alain Ngalani in March of that year. The 37-year-old’s record stands at 13-4, with a 1-2 mark under the ONE banner.

Vagabov is hoping to add to his eight-fight winning streak, almost all in his native Russia, and all coming within the distance by a mix of KO and submission. The 29-year-old gets a chance to impress in a main event on debut, and a win over a former title challenger in Cerilli would surely put him straight in the title mix in a developing ONE heavyweight division. His record currently stands at 10-2 since making his MMA debut in 2015.

While there are no title bouts on the card, the opening bout of the event has raised eyebrows. Senegalese viral sensation Oumar Kane makes his ONE debut against hulking Cameroonian, Alain Ngalani.

Kane shot to fame following a spectacular wrestling display in his MMA debut at ARES FC 1 in December 2019, winning by TKO in the first round. ‘Reug Reug’ will be looking to add to his 1-0 record, but faces a stiff test first up.

Ngalani is a kickboxing specialist, with a spectacular highlight reel of his own. ‘The Panther’ will be looking to get back into the win column following two straight losses in MMA and kickboxing, his most recent outing a KO loss to main event fighter, Mauro Cerilli back in March 2019.

At 45-years-old, Ngalani will need to start a title run soon, but will likely have to settle for a grappling battle against Kane. His MMA record stands at 4-5.

Bookended by the two heavyweight battles, the rest of the card includes MMA bouts at flyweight, bantamweight and women’s catchweight, as well as a light heavyweight kickboxing bout.

ONE: Unbreakable II full fight card:

Heavyweight MMA:

Mauro Cerilli (Italy) vs Abdulbasir Vagabov (Russia)

Flyweight MMA:

Daichi Takenaka (Japan) vs Ivanildo Delfino (Brazil)

Bantamweight MMA:

Chen Rui (China) vs Kwon Won Il (South Korea)

Light heavyweight kickboxing:

Mihajlo Kecojevic (Serbia) vs Beybulat Isaev (Russia)

Womens catchweight (62.5kg):

Sovannahry Em (Cambodia) vs Choi Jeong Yun (South Korea)

Heavyweight MMA:

Alain Ngalani (Cameroon) vs Oumar Kane (Senegal)