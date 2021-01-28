3 Ways that CBD Can Help Your Workout Routine

Cannabis products are highly popular in the United States, as more states legalize it for medical or recreational use. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural chemical compound in cannabis plants that does not make you high like the THC in marijuana does.

As a result, CBD has been legal as a supplement for years across the country. The growing awareness for the benefits of cannabis that’s come with the legalization process has led to more people discovering CBD, and how it can help with health and wellness. That includes helping people with their workouts. When it comes to CBD & health, it can be a very useful supplement for people who exercise regularly. Here are the three ways to use CBD to take your workouts to another level.

1. Reduce Inflammation

When you have a thorough workout, your muscles become inflamed. That’s what can make you feel sore and aching afterwards, and what makes your movements feel stiff. Being able to cut down on inflammation is why people who exercise a lot will use things like cold temperatures and food that is high in omega-3 fatty acids, or take anti inflammatory supplements.

Thankfully, CBD has very strong anti-inflammatory properties in part because it is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. The best way to use CBD for your workouts is to take it with your pre-workout snack, like a CBD protein bar or a smoothie made with CBD protein powder. Taking the CBD before your workout will help you reduce inflammation both during and after your workout, as it can last for several hours.

2. Relieve Pain

Another issue with regular exercise is the pain that can result from it. It can be simple aches and sore muscles from a vigorous workout, but you may also have some small nagging injuries that can make you push back your next exercise.

With CBD reducing inflammation in your muscles and joints, it also dulls any pain you are experiencing. As long as you don’t have any significant injuries, the CBD will help you be pain free between workouts, and can help you have a good workout through minor aches and pains.

3. Improved Focus

Anyone who exercises regularly can attest to the fact that when your brain wanders and you just can’t focus, your workout suffers as a result. It can also be dangerous if you’re using weights or exercise machines. Being able to focus helps you maintain close attention to your form and technique, properly count your reps, and more. To assist with this, CBD is able to improve blood flow, in both a general sense and to specific parts of your brain that involve decision making and focus.

The best part about using CBD as an exercise supplement is that it is both easy and safe to use. It has minimal and minor side effects, and there are already numerous products specifically for people who exercise, including protein bars or protein powder, skin patches, pain relief roll-ons, bath salts, and more.