7 NBA Betting Tips You Need to Remember

During 2020-2021, sports were a rock for many people looking for stability. That, along with many people’s tight finances, makes betting on the NBA and other sports extra appealing right now.

Learning key NBA betting tips is vital for any gambler to maximize winnings. Take a look at this list of what you need to know about how to bet on the NBA.

Set Your Limits Early on

Perhaps the most important step to take for responsible gambling is to set a limit for yourself.

Work out a gambling budget at the season’s outset, or whenever you decide to start betting. Don’t take more money out of your pocket during the season to avoid overspending.

Don’t Put All Your Eggs in One Basketball Game

It’s often tempting to put big money down on playoffs and other major games. If your side pulls through, you could come away with fistfuls of cash.

Yet, as the saying goes, it’s a big risk to put all your eggs in one basket…or one basketball game, in this case. It might be a cliche, but it’s also an undeniable truth. Split your gambling money between several games to avoid major losses.

Be Realistic About Your Favorite Teams

This is a tip that many fans don’t want to hear, but it’s key to success in sports gambling. Don’t bet on your team of choice unless you’re prepared to lose.

As much as you believe in your team and no matter how talented they may be, they could let you down if their opponent has an advantage or an issue arises.

If you’re ever at all unsure whether your favorite team is going to make it and you don’t want to bet against them, avoid betting on that game. You’re not obligated to make a wager to be a good fan, no matter what some people might insist.

Watching your team lose a match is hard enough. Losing money on a bet driven by fan loyalty adds insult to injury. You can save that money for season tickets, jerseys, and foam fingers to cheer the team on instead.

Take Advantage of Tips and Deals

Taking advantage of sportsbook betting offers is a good way to increase gambling power without risking too much cash. Many sites offer deals like percentage bonuses or cash match based on how much you deposit.

Sportsbooks also offer all kinds of gambling tips so you can fine-tune your betting skills. If you’re used to other kinds of gambling, you might be wary of these tips.

Casinos sometimes make questionable suggestions about playing slots and other games that aren’t in your best interest: You may have seen tips to bet high to win a lot. What they don’t say is that betting a lot means you risk losing a lot.

The good news is that because sportsbook oddsmakers don’t have control over who wins and who loses, their suggestions tend to be more legitimate.

Never Chase Losses in NBA Betting

Avoiding chasing losses is common gambling advice, but there are some specifics to keep in mind with NBA and other sports betting.

When you’re playing slots or scratch cards, the reason not to chase losses is that they’re games of chance. Playing the game over and over will bleed your bank account dry before you win.

Sports gambling is different: Part of the appeal is that you’re most often betting on one of two teams, giving you a higher chance of winning. It would seem that the odds are always 50/50—not accounting for the rare tie.

You do have better chances of winning the average sports bet than you do winning the lottery, but basketball is skill-based, not a game of chance, so the odds aren’t that simple. Oddsmakers do their best to determine the chances of each outcome and update the odds up to and sometimes during the game.

Yet, it’s not an exact science: Neither the odds nor teams’ rosters and score records guarantee anything.

This makes chasing losses one of the worst NBA gambling strategies. You might think you’re upping your chances of winning by placing more bets, but each match has its own odds and complicating factors. Don’t ever place an NBA bet to make up for lost money.

Study the Records Before You Bet

The study of basketball analytics has come a long, long way since the start of the NBA. Technology like slow-motion cameras and the ease of getting information online make analytics more important to betting than ever before.

Major sports media and gambling houses keep lists of teams’ records and players’ stats. You can find them in seconds on search engines and in newspapers, too. Analytics are almost everywhere you look, so you have no reason not to make use of them.

While statistics are a good measure of a team’s skills, they’re not everything. A favored team with good stats could lose if the underdog has a magical day.

Placing a bet based on a high-scoring player could backfire if they get hurt or go rogue and miss games without warning, like the Nets’ Kyrie Irving did at the start of 2021. This risk is higher during the COVID-19 pandemic because players often get sick or have to sit out due to contact tracing.

Nonetheless, don’t ignore teams’ wins and statistics. Pay attention to who’s playing, who’s out, and how previous games between the teams went. Look at how the team you want to bet on fared against teams that aren’t in the upcoming match, too.

While a team’s statistics aren’t a sure formula for a win, they do often predict outcomes and help you make smart wagers.

Check Out Odds From Many Sources

Most any sportsbook or gambling house you choose to bet with have point spreads and win/lose moneyline betting. Not all sportsbooks use the same odds, and probabilities change as news comes out up to and during the game.

Pay attention to odds from as many sources as you can find before making your bet.

Putting money down early on could be a mistake if the favored team’s best point guard sprains his ankle before the game starts. In that case, the odds could make a big shift in the underdog’s favor. The original odds that you bet on wouldn’t change according to the usual rules, but you might regret the wager.

Want More NBA Betting Tips?

These NBA betting tips are perfect for starting bettors as well as for regulars who need a reminder to bet with their logic, not their fan spirit.

We have everything you need to keep up with the NBA and be a successful sports bettor. All you need to do to learn more smart gambling tips and sports news is click on another article, so read another piece and grow your sports knowledge today.