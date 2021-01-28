Getting Ready for the Kentucky Derby

The 2021 Kentucky Derby is set to start on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Churchill Downs, Louisville. Multiple old contenders are participating in this year’s lineup of races, with some new horses who are quickly moving up the list of the best derby horses. With a great mix of old and new contenders, the 2021 Derby is sure to make online horse betting an exciting and challenging ordeal.

Missing From The Action

Horses like Dr. Schivel and Get Her Number have been missing from the scene, prompting fans to wonder if they will appear in this year’s Derby.

Dr. Schivel is a 3-year old Colt from Kentucky who was last seen in Del Mar Futurity G1, where he finished first. After winning the race on September 7, 2020, Dr. Schivel was scheduled to take a 90-day rest before participating in further races. It has been 135 days since he was last seen on the track, but after a long period of rest, Dr. Schivel is set to make a comeback for the 2021 Kentucky Derby for the 3-year-old campaign.

Get Her Number is another 3-year old Colt who was last seen in the American Pharaohs Stakes G1 on September 26, 2020. Although the horse won the race and had his eyes set on the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, a mild bone bruise rendered him unable to attend the match, and we have not seen him since.

Other top horses we have not seen for some time include Todd Pletcher’s Restored Order, Bill Mott’s Speaker’s Corner, and Doug O’Neill’s Team Merchants. All these horses have not been active for several months and prompt the question of whether they will be able to participate in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Top Contenders

Among the top contenders for the 2021 Kentucky Derby are Essential Quality, Highly Motivated, Brooklyn Strong, Life Is Good, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Essential Quality maintains his lead over the rest with his excellent performance on the racecourse. The horse stood first in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile G1, and his next start is with Risen Star G2 on February 13.

Nyquist Stakes winner Highly Motivated is a fan favorite for the 2021 Derby with his impressive record of running six and a half furlongs in a record 1:14.99. Fans and enthusiasts eagerly await to see where this horse will race next.

Brooklyn Strong won the Remsen G2 in 2020 but missed his start in the Withers G3 due to his illness that led to a substantial period of missed training.

Life Is Good and Hot Rod Charlie won the Sham Stakes G3 and 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile G1, respectively. Both horses have been well-trained for the upcoming season, and with their pedigree and track record, there is no reason to believe that they will not perform for the upcoming Kentucky Derby.