How to Get Into Basketball in 2021

2020 was a tough year for sports fans. So many of our favorite games were canceled. In 2021, things will be different. Now’s the time to enjoy your favorite sports tournaments.

With March Madness coming up, now’s the time to get into basketball. Basketball was able to make a comeback in late 2020.

We expect more fans new and old will enjoy basketball matches this year.

Are you wondering how to get into basketball this year?

Here’s how you can get into watching your favorite basketball matches and making the most of this year:

Live Matches

It might still be some time until we can expect basketball arenas to be full. However, already there were some basketball arenas that allowed minimal seatings for their games.

In 2021, you can expect a few more arenas to open. These arenas might not be full, but they will allow more attendees than before.

Keep your eyes open on what basketball arenas will open up this year. Start by looking at the best arena and then seeing which ones will host tournaments soon.

YouTube

This is always a great option to catch highlights of basketball matches. You can also use YouTube to live stream major tournaments.

YouTube is also a great option for watching discussions on basketball from major sports networks.

The latter is a great option if you like making predictions and bets for basketball matches. You might want to look into the CBB free picks if you’re into predictions.

With YouTube, you can also host watch parties with your friends. If everyone still prefers to stay at home, this is a great way to watch basketball and interact with others.

FuboTV

This has long been one of the best streaming sites for sports fans. This is especially a great option for both NBA and NCAA options.

You can pay a low subscription fee and enjoy ad-free games. You can watch everyday matches as well as major tournaments.

FuboTV can connect with many media players such as Apple TV and Amazon Fire. If you have a smart TV, then you can also stream FuboTV.

It also works on web browsers for both Mac and PCs. It also works on Android and iOS devices.

If you have a DVR service, you can record these basketball matches to watch them at a later time. This is a great option if you want to binge-watch basketball matches. It’s also great if you want to set up a watch party at home.

Hulu

This popular streaming is also a great option for watching college basketball matches. You’ll have a large collection of sports channels such as ESPN, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and Big Ten Network.

Hulu also works with many streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Chromecast. It also works with smart TVs and with Android, Amazon, and iOS devices.

You can also enjoy your basketball matches through Hulu if you have a game console. These consoles can include Nintendo Switch and Xbox 360. They work on web browsers on both Macs and PCs.

This is also a great option for watching on-demand options such as NCAA tournaments and NBA playoffs.

Sling TV

This service has a great Sports Extra service where you can watch a wide selection of basketball matches. You’ll get access to both NCAA and NBA matches. You can enjoy everyday matches as well as major tournaments.

Sling TV isn’t as popular as some of the other services, but it’s one of the most affordable to try.

Sling TV works on both Mac and PC web browsers. It works with the Xbox One and on mobile devices including Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire tablets. It works with streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Roku.

Some options within Sling TV allow you to stream three different channels at once on three different devices.

This way you and your family members can watch different basketball matches at once. You can also use DVR services to record basketball matches to watch at a later date.

AT&T Now

You probably didn’t think of this, but if you use AT&T’s services you can stream basketball games. You can sign up for AT&T Now.

This is not the best option to binge-watch basketball games but it’s great when you want to watch NCAA conference games.

The great news is that you’ll have access to a plethora of sports channels. This way, you can enjoy your basketball matches along with commentary and discussion. This is also an affordable option if you are an AT&T user.

You can also enjoy AT&T Now on a variety of supported devices. This includes most desktop browsers, though Safari and Chrome are recommended. You can enjoy AT&T Now on Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire devices.

If you have a smart TV, you can also use this to watch basketball games using AT&T Now.

What to Look for

So, once you’ve chosen your streaming service, what should you look for when getting into basketball? If you’re a newcomer to the sport, start by watching all the games of your home team.

As we mentioned in the intro, March Madness is underway. This is when 68 teams get chosen to play the 2021 NCAA Division I tournament. Even if you weren’t into collegiate sports before, this is a spectacle to enjoy.

At NCAA matches, you’ll get to witness some of the country’s start basketball athletes.

Many of these will go on to play for the NBA. You want to watch them now while they are still talented amateurs.

You should also schedule a time to watch the NBA playoffs. These games will be the most enjoyable basketball matches you’ll ever see!

That’s How to Get Into Basketball in 2021

Now you know how to get into basketball in 2021. Start by finding the right streaming service to watch your games. When possible, try to see a live game so that you can enjoy it firsthand.

Make sure you and your friends enjoy the NCAA and NBA matches. You’ll marvel at the talent of the players and you might even win a few bets!

Please share this guide with your fellow basketball fans! You can find more great sports content on our website.