How to Watch Winter X Games 2021 Online Through ESPN and ABC?

It’s time for the fans to get crazy as they are eagerly waiting for the snow-oriented games and the Winter X games 2021 has the same excitement. Fans of the X games can catch the live-action of the coverage online and offline method. The X Games will be held from the 28th January 2021 to 31st January 2021. It has been almost a year since X games last put on an event.

The X games that were supposed to be held in March in Norway were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As usual this year all the skiing and snowboarding events will feature. Some of the best extreme athletes will take part in the competition to win laurels. We are excited to know that the X games Aspen is going to happen. The heavy hitters are returning to put their best foot forward in the X games.

How to watch the X games Aspen 2021 online?

There are not many avenues to catch the live-action of the X games Aspen 2021 on live streaming. We have done all the things to bring you how to watch the event online? So, even if you are not near the television, you can still watch live streaming.

We have scoured the internet, and we have compiled the best and most trusted options to catch the live action live online. Fans cannot watch the games from the stands as the COVID-19 restrictions still are in place. But online as well they will get first-hand experience.

1. ESPN

From several service providers, ESPN is one of the channels that give live streaming services at an affordable price. The price of the channel is $4.99 a month, to be accessed. Also, there are a lot of features that the channel provides. The quality of streaming is high and supports a wide array of devices.

ESPN has certainly made a name in the digital world but if you are thinking of purchasing the channel then you should have an internet which should be fast. With the fast internet, you can watch sports of different types.

2. ABC

ABC provides the telecast of the 2021 X games Aspen and also provides the live coverage of all the latest premier league matches. You can also watch other sport on the channel without any fuss. The video quality of the channel is incomparable and it is compatible with all the latest devices.

The X games can be watched on the go on the ABC app on your mobile phone. The ABC app can be installed on the phone by downloading from Google Play for Android devices and from the App Store for iOS devices.

3. Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the top live streaming channels on which the 2021 X games is telecasted. It will offer a wide range of content related to sports and also live events in HD quality. If you have the Fubo TV already then ESPN is included in the bundle.

The price of Fubo TV is $64.99 and a trial period of 7 days. Fubo TV offers cloud storage and also can be watched on multiple screens by paying an extra amount.

How to watch the 2021 X games, Aspen, on Reddit?

It is not easy for everybody to catch the live action at home, on their television sets. But Reddit is on their side and fans can access the live stream options by searching for links.

That’s why Reddit is such a fantastic platform and moreover, it is free. Make sure the links are safe enough not to have any malware. You just have to put some effort in choosing the correct subreddits and rest assured you will get what you were looking for.

Check full schedule for X Games 2021 here