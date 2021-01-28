Latest Deshaun Watson trade rumors indicate Panthers interested in acquiring him

Deshaun Watson is the hottest name on the NFL trade market, as players of his caliber don’t come around often — if ever.

Watson, by many metrics, was the second-highest-graded quarterback in the NFL this season, which is crazy when you sit down and think about it, as Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP, set to play in back-to-back Super Bowls. And while many viewed him to be No. 1, he’s unlikely to win MVP this year. In fact, Aaron Rodgers will likely take home that silverware, even though Watson, by many standards, was better than him.

But Watson was unfortunate to have few weapons to throw to, with former head coach Bill O’Brien having traded away DeAndre Hopkins, because of course he did. Not only that, the Texans defense couldn’t stop anything — being terrible against the run and the pass.

And now Watson wants out, having requested a trade out of Houston. A number of teams are rumored to be in the mix, and now the Panthers have reportedly joined them.

It's been said — including here — but to repeat… the Panthers have been/are/will be very interested in Deshaun Watson. It's not just bluster or sports radio imagination. It's real. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2021

This doesn’t make all that much sense, as the Panthers are a young team on the rise, whereas Watson would be a better fit on a team that ready to “win now.” They might be better off using their future first-round draft picks to round out their roster, rather than trade for Watson.