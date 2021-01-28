Super Bowl Picks & Prediction

The Super Bowl is just around the corner and now it is going to be time to get the final NFL pick of the year. What is interesting is how much money will be placed on the Super Bowl this year with the coronavirus pandemic and limited fans at the stadiums, if the bets will be as big as what they normally are.

So what is going to happen in the game and will Tom Brady end up showing up big like he did for the Patriots, but this time for Tampa Bay? The other question is will Brady be outmatched by the younger and much more agile player in Patrick Mahomes.

Something else that the Chiefs could have as a questionable player here is the concussion that Mahomes had the week before the AFC Championship game. Yes, Mahomes looked good in the championship game and should be fully ready, but once a player has had one concussion it tends to be a lot easier for the players to get a concussion a second time, which would definitely detract from the Chiefs offense if he does get hurt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

Tampa Bay is coming in the game here and are playing at home, but neutral at the same time. Now, the Buccaneers had to win all the way from the Wild Card to make the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers also have Tom Brady, a perennial player who has been able to bring home multiple Super Bowl wins in his career here to guide the team.

During the postseason the Buccaneers ended up relying on Tom Brady at quarterback. In the postseason Brady only completed 55% of his passes for a total of 860 yards. Brady did get picked off 3 times with 5 touchdown completions. Tom Brady was also sacked a total of 5 times.

When it comes to running the ball the Buccaneers ended up getting a total of 88 carries in the postseason. The Tampa Bay team ended up getting a total of 345 yards with 3 touchdowns on the ground. Defensively the Buccaneers did record 7 sacks and 3 picks of their own.

Kansas City Chiefs Preview

Andy Reid is bringing a Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs team to the Super Bowl again. The key thing that the Chiefs have going for them is the experience of the head coach with Reid. At the same time, though, the Chiefs are able to use Patrick Mahomes to guide the team when it comes to being the field general for the Chiefs.

During the postseason Mahomes was able to complete 73.5% of the passes on the year. Mahomes was able to get a total of 580 yards and did come back from a concussion. Mahomes was able to get a total of 4 touchdowns and no picks, but was not picked off at all in the postseason.

Running the ball Kansas City ended up carrying the ball a total of 49 times for 237 yards. The rushing offense ended up getting a total of 3 touchdowns in the rushing offense in the postseason. The defense for Kansas City ended up getting 5 sacks, but also managed to get a total of 2 picks in the game as well.

The Super Bowl here will be one of the best games of the year. However, the battle will be mainly between the older legend in Brady and the up comer in Mahomes. Will this game be the official changing of the guard or not? That is a good question here and it is definitely one that the teams will settle with the game here. With that being the case, the speed and youth for Mahomes will make the difference as the Chiefs should win the Super Bowl here.