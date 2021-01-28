UND Hockey Schedule Change

If anything, during the 2020-21 college hockey season, UND hockey fans have learned to be flexible. As of this morning, we have yet another schedule change. Probably won’t be the last change either.

Next weekends series against the Denver Pioneers has been moved to February 12-13, 2021.

From a release from the school: the February 6 game against Denver originally was scheduled to be televised on CBS Sports Network. That’s no longer the case, and a replacement game on CBS Sports Network has yet to be finalized.

Ticket Prices for DU Series

Looking at the release, it would appear that ticket prices have come down for the Denver series. UND will be allowed to sell just under 3000 tickets. Last weekend, against CC, UND attendance was 2008, and 1775 respectively. Some have attributed the low attendance numbers to high ticket prices and the pandemic. One fan told me, “I can watch the game at home and I don’t have to wear a mask.”

Tickets are available at the REA Box Office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices for the Denver series are as follows:

*Lower Bowl is $79, plus applicable ticketing fees.

*Upper Bowl is $49, plus applicable ticketing fees

UND’s UPDATED REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Fri. Jan 29 at Omaha 7:06pm (CBS Sports Network)

Sat. Jan 30 at Omaha 6:07pm (nchc.tv)

Fri. Feb 12 DENVER 7:37pm (MidcoSN and nchc.tv)

Sat. Feb 13 DENVER 6:07pm (MidcoSN and nchc.tv)

Fri. Feb 19 OMAHA 7:37pm (MidcoSN and nchc.tv)

Sat. Feb 20 OMAHA 6:07pm (MidcoSN and nchc.tv)

Fri. Feb 26 at Omaha 7:07pm (nchc.tv)

Fri. Mar 5 OMAHA 7:37pm (MidcoSN and nchc.tv)