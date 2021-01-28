Yankees sign relief pitcher Darren O'Day

The New York Yankees have come to terms with reliever Darren O’Day of Jacksonville, FL. According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press on Wednesday, O’Day signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million.

O’Day will be joining his sixth Major League Baseball team. He has previously pitched with the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Atlanta Braves.

The 38-year-old right-hander was sensational last year for the Braves. In 19 games and 16 1/3 innings, he had a record of four wins and zero losses, two holds, with a terrific earned run average of 1.10. He only gave up eight hits, two earned runs, and five walks, along with 22 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.80.

O’Day’s four wins with the Braves in 2020 came in a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, in a 4-0 win over the Miami Marlins on August 16, in a 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on September 4, and in a 5-1 win over the Orioles on September 15. He also had holds for the Braves in their 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals on September 13, and in their 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on September 21.

Despite an excellent 2020 Major League Baseball regular season, O’Day’s club option with the Braves was not picked up for the 2021 season. As a result, O’Day became a free agent, and was scooped up by the Yankees. The Braves elected to spend their offseason money on starting pitchers as they came to terms with Drew Smyly, who last pitched with the San Francisco Giants, (one year, $11 million), and Charlie Morton, who last pitched with the Tampa Bay Rays (one year, $15 million).

In the offseason, the Yankees lost relievers Jonathan Holder, who signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, David Hale, who signed a minor-league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Tommy Kahnle, who signed a two-year deal with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees also traded reliever Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox and reliever Miguel Yajure to the Pittsburgh Pirates.