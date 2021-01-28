Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday January 29

7:30am: ONE: Unbreakable II (B/R Live)

9:00am: 54th Annual Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Rumble in Dar: Fight Night (FREE Fite.tv)

4:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

4:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

4:30pm: Fight To Win 162 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Duke (ACC Network)

5:00pm: Pitt vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

6:00pm: NC State vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

6:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)

7:00pm: Playback: Canelo vs. Trout w/Canelo Alvarez (DAZN)

7:00pm: Glory 77 Countdown (FREE Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Manuel Charr vs. Trevor Bryan ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Commando 3: One-Two Punch! ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 98 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday January 30

9:00am: 54th Annual Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Glory 77 Prelims (YouTube/Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Clarion vs. SIU Edwardsville (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Glory 77 ($24.99 Glorykickboxing.com/Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: KSW 58 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Campbell vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

4:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. SIU Edwardsville (ESPN+)

4:30pm: Davidson vs. Campbell (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Cleveland State vs. Navy (ESPN+)

6:00pm: XMMA: Fialho vs. Vick (FREE xmma.com)

7:00pm: Davidson vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)

7:00pm: The Making of GGG: Episode I (DAZN)

7:00pm: NFC MMA 129 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Air Force vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax/Darmani Rock vs. Michael Coffie (Fox)

8:00pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 78 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports 67 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday January 31

9:00am: 54th Annual Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Georgia ES/MS Dual Championship (FloWrestling)

11:30am: B1G Wrestling: On The Mat (BigTen)

12:00pm: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (ESPN+)

12:00pm: Iowa vs. Illinois (BigTen)

12:05pm: George Mason vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

12:05pm: Ohio vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Maryland vs. Ohio State (BigTen)

6:00pm: XFN 32 (FloCombat)

Top-10 Viewing Options: UFC returned for one week to tantalize us before disappearing back into the abyss.

1. Glory 77: A heavyweight tournament featuring Rico Verhoeven, plus three title fights makes this well worth the cash.

2. Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax/Darmani Rock vs. Michael Coffie: Truax gets perhaps his final opportunity to reach the mountaintop once again.

3. Legacy Fighting Alliance 98: No title fights, but a solid card top-to-bottom.

4. Fight To Win 162: F2W’s first-ever all-women card, featuring a ton of Who’s Who in women’s BJJ.

5. Iowa vs. Illinois: Your best wrestling matchup of the weekend, featuring two Top-10 vs. Top-10 matchups of Big Ten beef.

6. ONE: Unbreakable II: A definite step down from last week, and I don’t love that it’s pre-taped, but at least we get weekly cards from ONE.

7. The Making of GGG: Episode I: Following their series on Anthony Joshua, DAZN is back in the original content business.

8. Playback: Canelo vs. Trout w/Canelo Alvarez: I’ll be interested to see how Saul sees this, because many people thought he lost this one.

9. XMMA: Fialho vs. Vick: A good “hey, I remember that guy!” card.

10. Manuel Charr vs. Trevor Bryan: This Don King shitshow has been a mess from the get-go, let’s see if it even airs.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship: Tiffany van Soest (c) (22-6-2) vs. Aline Pereira (6-1) [Glory 77]

4. Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal: Levi Rigters (11-0) vs. Tarik Khbabez (46-6-1) [Glory 77]

3. Undisputed Glory Welterweight Championship: Cedric Doumbe (c) (74-7-1) vs. Murthen Groenhart (69-24-3) [Glory 77]

2. Undisputed Glory Light Heavyweight Championship: Artem Vakhitov (c) (20-5) vs. Alex Pereira (ic) (41-6) [Glory 77]

1. Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal: Hesdy Gerges (51-19-1) vs. Rico Verhoeven (56-10) [Glory 77]

BOXING

5. Middleweight Bout: Isiah Seldon (14-3-1) vs. Joey Spencer (11-0) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]

4. Welterweight Bout: All Rivera (21-4) vs. Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Darmani Rock (17-0) vs. Michael Coffie (11-0) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]

2. IBF World Female Minimumweight Championship: Yokasta Valle (c) (20-2) vs. Sana Hazuki (8-4-1)

1. IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Caleb Plant (c) (20-0) vs. Caleb Truax (31-4-2) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Guto Inocente (8-5) vs. Michal Andryszak (21-9) [KSW 58]

4. Welterweight Bout: Shamil Musaev (14-0) vs. Uros Jurisic (11-0) [KSW 58]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Martin Zawada (29-15-1) vs. Szymon Kolecki (8-1) [KSW 58]

2. Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (10-4) vs. James Vick (13-5) [XMMA: Fialho vs. Vick]

1. KSW Featherweight Championship: Salahdine Parnasse (c) (14-0-1) vs. Daniel Torres (11-4) [KSW 58]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 165lb Bout: #2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) vs. #9 Danny Braunagel (ILL) [Iowa vs. Illinois]

4. Heavyweight Bout: #3 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) vs. #6 Luke Luffman (ILL) [Iowa vs. Illinois]

3. Black Belt Bout: Gabrielle McComb vs. Talita Alencar [Fight To Win 162]

2. Black Belt Bout: Ana Carolina Vieira vs. Rafaela Guedes [Fight To Win 162]

1. Black Belt Bout: Nathalie Ribeiro vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win 162]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A prime kickboxing card to wager on presents itself at our feet as maybe the most loaded kickboxing part we’ll see all year.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Levi Rigters vs. Tarik Khbabez

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tiffany van Soest vs. Aline Pereira

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Glory 77

Upset of the Week: Andre Fialho over James Vick

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax