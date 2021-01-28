Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday January 29
7:30am: ONE: Unbreakable II (B/R Live)
9:00am: 54th Annual Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)
11:00am: Rumble in Dar: Fight Night (FREE Fite.tv)
4:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
4:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
4:30pm: Fight To Win 162 (FloGrappling)
5:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Duke (ACC Network)
5:00pm: Pitt vs. Virginia (ACC Network)
6:00pm: NC State vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)
6:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)
7:00pm: Playback: Canelo vs. Trout w/Canelo Alvarez (DAZN)
7:00pm: Glory 77 Countdown (FREE Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Manuel Charr vs. Trevor Bryan ($19.99 Fite.tv)
7:30pm: Commando 3: One-Two Punch! ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 98 (UFC Fight Pass)
Saturday January 30
9:00am: 54th Annual Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Glory 77 Prelims (YouTube/Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Clarion vs. SIU Edwardsville (ESPN+)
2:00pm: Glory 77 ($24.99 Glorykickboxing.com/Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: KSW 58 ($11.99 Fite.tv)
3:00pm: Campbell vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)
3:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)
4:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. SIU Edwardsville (ESPN+)
4:30pm: Davidson vs. Campbell (ESPN+)
5:00pm: Cleveland State vs. Navy (ESPN+)
6:00pm: XMMA: Fialho vs. Vick (FREE xmma.com)
7:00pm: Davidson vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)
7:00pm: The Making of GGG: Episode I (DAZN)
7:00pm: NFC MMA 129 (FloCombat)
7:00pm: Air Force vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)
8:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State (ESPN+)
8:00pm: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax/Darmani Rock vs. Michael Coffie (Fox)
8:00pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 78 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports 67 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
Sunday January 31
9:00am: 54th Annual Powerade Tournament (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2021 Georgia ES/MS Dual Championship (FloWrestling)
11:30am: B1G Wrestling: On The Mat (BigTen)
12:00pm: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (ESPN+)
12:00pm: Iowa vs. Illinois (BigTen)
12:05pm: George Mason vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)
12:05pm: Ohio vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)
2:00pm: Maryland vs. Ohio State (BigTen)
6:00pm: XFN 32 (FloCombat)
Top-10 Viewing Options: UFC returned for one week to tantalize us before disappearing back into the abyss.
1. Glory 77: A heavyweight tournament featuring Rico Verhoeven, plus three title fights makes this well worth the cash.
2. Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax/Darmani Rock vs. Michael Coffie: Truax gets perhaps his final opportunity to reach the mountaintop once again.
3. Legacy Fighting Alliance 98: No title fights, but a solid card top-to-bottom.
4. Fight To Win 162: F2W’s first-ever all-women card, featuring a ton of Who’s Who in women’s BJJ.
5. Iowa vs. Illinois: Your best wrestling matchup of the weekend, featuring two Top-10 vs. Top-10 matchups of Big Ten beef.
6. ONE: Unbreakable II: A definite step down from last week, and I don’t love that it’s pre-taped, but at least we get weekly cards from ONE.
7. The Making of GGG: Episode I: Following their series on Anthony Joshua, DAZN is back in the original content business.
8. Playback: Canelo vs. Trout w/Canelo Alvarez: I’ll be interested to see how Saul sees this, because many people thought he lost this one.
9. XMMA: Fialho vs. Vick: A good “hey, I remember that guy!” card.
10. Manuel Charr vs. Trevor Bryan: This Don King shitshow has been a mess from the get-go, let’s see if it even airs.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship: Tiffany van Soest (c) (22-6-2) vs. Aline Pereira (6-1) [Glory 77]
4. Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal: Levi Rigters (11-0) vs. Tarik Khbabez (46-6-1) [Glory 77]
3. Undisputed Glory Welterweight Championship: Cedric Doumbe (c) (74-7-1) vs. Murthen Groenhart (69-24-3) [Glory 77]
2. Undisputed Glory Light Heavyweight Championship: Artem Vakhitov (c) (20-5) vs. Alex Pereira (ic) (41-6) [Glory 77]
1. Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal: Hesdy Gerges (51-19-1) vs. Rico Verhoeven (56-10) [Glory 77]
BOXING
5. Middleweight Bout: Isiah Seldon (14-3-1) vs. Joey Spencer (11-0) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]
4. Welterweight Bout: All Rivera (21-4) vs. Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]
3. Heavyweight Bout: Darmani Rock (17-0) vs. Michael Coffie (11-0) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]
2. IBF World Female Minimumweight Championship: Yokasta Valle (c) (20-2) vs. Sana Hazuki (8-4-1)
1. IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Caleb Plant (c) (20-0) vs. Caleb Truax (31-4-2) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]
MMA
5. Heavyweight Bout: Guto Inocente (8-5) vs. Michal Andryszak (21-9) [KSW 58]
4. Welterweight Bout: Shamil Musaev (14-0) vs. Uros Jurisic (11-0) [KSW 58]
3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Martin Zawada (29-15-1) vs. Szymon Kolecki (8-1) [KSW 58]
2. Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (10-4) vs. James Vick (13-5) [XMMA: Fialho vs. Vick]
1. KSW Featherweight Championship: Salahdine Parnasse (c) (14-0-1) vs. Daniel Torres (11-4) [KSW 58]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. 165lb Bout: #2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) vs. #9 Danny Braunagel (ILL) [Iowa vs. Illinois]
4. Heavyweight Bout: #3 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) vs. #6 Luke Luffman (ILL) [Iowa vs. Illinois]
3. Black Belt Bout: Gabrielle McComb vs. Talita Alencar [Fight To Win 162]
2. Black Belt Bout: Ana Carolina Vieira vs. Rafaela Guedes [Fight To Win 162]
1. Black Belt Bout: Nathalie Ribeiro vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win 162]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A prime kickboxing card to wager on presents itself at our feet as maybe the most loaded kickboxing part we’ll see all year.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Levi Rigters vs. Tarik Khbabez
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tiffany van Soest vs. Aline Pereira
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Glory 77
Upset of the Week: Andre Fialho over James Vick
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax