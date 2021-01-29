Crackstreams Winter X Games Live Stream Reddit 2021 Online – Schedule, TV Channels, Timings, Venue, and Updates

After two decades as host of Winter X Games, Buttermilk Ski Area has undeniably become holy ground for skiers and snowboarders. When the scaffolding is raised and the lights are turned on, the oft-unheralded Aspen mountain emits a divine-like energy that few in the snowsports world can resist.

In addition, there will be an exclusive two hours of continuous recap right on the ABC channel. The recap will take place on February 1st and 2nd where you can opt for the ESPN2 channel to watch the complete X Games 2021 highlights.

Winter X Games 2021 Live Streaming on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (In the U.S.)

Competition gets underway midday Friday with the women’s snowboard slopestyle finals and goes through Sunday night with a trio of events to close out the show, including the men’s snowboard superpipe contest in primetime.

Fri, January 29: 10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN2)

Sat., January 30, 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ABC)

Sat, January 30: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

Sun, January 31: 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

Watch X Games Live Streaming Reddit Free Online Channels

Check all channels to watch X games 2021 Online below.

Outside of North America (Europe, Middle East, Africa & parts of Asia): Extreme Sports Channel l Highlights: Extreme Sports Channel

EMEA: ESPN Player, ESPNPlayer.com

Parts of Africa, Europe: ESPN Africa, check your local listings.

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, check your local listings.

Netherlands: Fox/ESPN Africa, check your local listings.

Israel: ONE, check your local listings.

Russia, CIS: Viasat Global LLC, check your local listings. l Highlights: Russia Extreme

Spain: TV3, check your local listings.

Germany, Austria, Switzerland: ProSieben.Sat1, check your local listings.

Finland: Elisa Viihde Sport

Switzerland: Swiss TV, check your local listings.

Serbia: Arena Sport, check your local listings.

U.K.: BT Sport-ESPN, check your local listings.

Turkey: S Sport, check your local listings.

Latin America: ESPNPlay.com

There aren’t too many options live stream the X Games. We’re doing all we can to help you do so, though. If you’re not near a TV to watch the games live, you can watch them online through live streaming.

We’ve scoured the internet, and we found the best and most trusted options to watch the game between X Games online.

Just like most X games, it will be worth monitoring which players may sit for load management, with coaches looking to rest their biggest stars, especially during back-to-back contests.

Fans at the game get the benefit of watching the action firsthand, in the stands, and that’s the best way to do so.

However, in case you’re not attending the game, we’ll hook you up with exactly how to live stream the game on the internet, with the best options listed below.

X Games Live Stream Reddit 2021

A number of sports fans are now on Reddit to find out how to watch games. There are so many different ways to do so, with streaming options all over the place, and users helping circulate them. The process has links passed along by users, so you can see which have the best video quality to watch all the NBA season games, as soon as they happen.

To find them, try searching for X Games season subreddits, and you can find relative links in there. Reddit offers free links, but be careful of the unofficial ones, which could cause threats that could compromise your security.

2021 Winter X Games TV schedule

Friday, January 29 EVENT TIME & TV Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle 2 – 3:00 PM ET (X Games YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter feeds, ESPN app) Women’s Ski Big Air 4 – 4:45 PM ET (X Games YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter feeds, ESPN app) Snowboard Knuckle Huck 8 – 8:30PM ET (X Games YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter feeds, ESPN app) Women’s Ski SuperPipe 9 – 10 PM ET (X Games YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter feeds, ESPN app) Men’s Ski SuperPipe

Snowboard Knuckle Huck Encore 10:30PM – 12:30AM ET (ESPN2)

Saturday, January 30 EVENT TIME & TV Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Women’s Snowboard Big Air

Women’s Ski Big Air Encore 1 – 6PM ET (ABC) Men’s Ski Big Air 8 – 8:45PM ET (X Games YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter feeds, ESPN app) Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Men’s Ski Big Air Encore 10PM – 12AM ET (ESPN)

Sunday, January 31 EVENT TIME & TV Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Encore 1- 3PM ET (ABC) Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Ski Knuckle Huck 8:30 – 11PM ET (ESPN)

How to Watch X Games 2021 Live Streaming Online

1. DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the X Games. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2021, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

2. fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the X Games. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the X games, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

3. Sling TV

Next up to watch the X Games is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

4. Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the X Games is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously.

The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

More Streaming Channels for X Games 2021

Tune-in on YouTube

X Games YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/XGames/videos

Friday, Jan. 29, 2 pm ET, 12 pm MT: Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 4 pm ET, 2 pm MT: Women’s Ski Big Air: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 9 pm ET, 7 pm MT: Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Watch on YouTube!

Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air: Watch on YouTube!

Tune-in on Facebook

X Games Facebook Channel: https://www.facebook.com/XGames/

Friday, Jan. 29, 2 pm ET, 12 pm MT: Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 4 pm ET, 2 pm MT: Women’s Ski Big Air: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 9 pm ET, 7 pm MT: Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Watch on Facebook!

Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air: Watch on Facebook!

Tune-in on Twitter

X Games Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/XGames

Watch highlights on ABC

X Games Aspen, Anthology Part 1 and 2: Feb. 7, 3 p.m. ET

X Games Aspen, Anthology Part 3 and 4: Feb. 14, 3 p.m. ET

Best VPNs to watch Winter X Games 2021

On January 28th till 31st January the X games will return to Colorado in Aspen. Along with events such as regular Skiing and snowboard, there will be other exciting events as well. And the venue for the event is the Aspen mountain in Colorado where the fans will not be allowed to watch in the stands. But they can watch the event on online platforms. This is a very popular event so illegal streaming channels should be avoided.

What’s more that they are infamously not trustworthy as they can be taken off due to copyright violation. The X Games will be telecasted in many countries, but there are some countries where the channels have geo-restrictions. So, in order to watch the games in these countries, there is a tool that will jump these restrictions.

That tool to watch the X games without any restrictions is the VPN of the full form is Virtual Private Network. The VPN spoofs the IP address of the channel where it is geo-blocked in countries. And shows it as a different country.

There are a lot of premium VPNs that can help you to relocate to the US and unblock the live streaming channels telecasting the X game at your convenience.

We found by several testing that the Express VPN is the best and this is our recommendation

There are others in the market that also provide the telecast like NordVPN, Cyberghost and many more.

Configuration of a VPN to watch the X games on live streaming is fairly easy and can be set up in no time.

All you have to do is just follow these simple step-wise guide given below:

Here’s how to watch the live stream of the 2012 X Games online from any part of the world:

First, pick the best VPN service and register for it. For this, you will have to do some research and surf the internet, and check if any provider will give a trial. After you select the VPN service provider an account is created. The ExpressVPN is downloaded and installed. At the moment there is app support for all the operating systems such as Windows, Android, iOS, or also the firestick. Nowadays most VPNs are compatible with several platforms. Click the VPN app and open it. Then connect it to a server situated in America and the IP address is obtained. You can then unblock the channels like ESPN and watch the live stream of the X Games outside the United States of America. Clear the cache and cookies from the browser. This will help the websites to erase the actual IP address and the location. They should then show the spoofed IP address of the VPN. Go to your favorite streaming channel and choose a live stream (you may require to sign in for an account). The games should now be unrestricted.

The 2021 X Games will be telecasted live and it is better that you check the VPN way before the time. This will allow you to be prepared and not miss even a single second.