Combat

Fight of the Day: Gary Goodridge vs. Marco Ruas

Fight of the Day: Gary Goodridge vs. Marco Ruas

Combat

Fight of the Day: Gary Goodridge vs. Marco Ruas

By January 29, 2021 1:20 pm

By |

 

Date: March 15, 1998
Card: Pride 2
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home