How To Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Stream Online Reddit

Abu Dhabi is hosting the 4th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league which started from the 28th of January 2021 and will run till the 6th of February 2021. All the night matches will be held at the scenic Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Since the start of the tournament, there is a huge popularity of the game. The tournament is a 10 over game that is sanctioned by the ICC. It is the shortest format in cricket and is more exciting.

There are a total of eight teams that are taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 league which are divided into two groups consisting of four teams in each group. Each team will play three games in the league and then move into the super league, the playoffs will follow next and the finals will decide the tournament winner. The 10 over per side match will be played within a duration of 90 minutes. Maratha Arabians who are the winners of last year will try to defend their title. They will face the Northern Warriors in the opening match.

This contest will be followed by two more matches which are the Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, and then the Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers. All the teams will have star players and each one will try to outdo the other.

When is the opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

The opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021 will be held on the 28th of January 2021.

Where will be the opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 held?

The opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021 will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which teams will feature in the opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021?

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors will play the opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021.

How to watch the matches of Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021 on live streaming in different countries?

In India there are two platforms the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 can be watched, they are the Sony Six and Sony Ten 3. The matches will start broadcasting from Thursday the 28th of January which can be watched in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

There is also the mobile app SonyLiv which will stream the live telecast in India, the app can be downloaded from Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS devices. The league matches can also be watched on the Reliance JIO TV.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Eros Now: – The Abu Dhabi T10 League matches can be watched on Eros now in countries Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA, and Canada and there is no extra charge.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in Pakistan: Ten Sports will broadcast the League Live in Pakistan and SonyLIV will Live Stream Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in Bangladesh: In Bangladesh, the Abu Dhabi T10 League can be watched on the brand-new sports platform T Sports.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in Sri Lanka: For the first time the Abu Dhabi T10 league will be telecasted live online in Sri Lanka is the Vasantham TV. It will showcase all the cricketing events in Sri Lanka. Beside Sony Sports, Vasantham will Live Broadcast Abu Dhabi T10 League live in Sri Lanka.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in Afghanistan: The matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League can also be watched live in Afghanistan on the RTA Sports.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the UK – For the first time, Sky Sports Cricket is the only channel that will telecast the live Streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 league live in the UK and in Ireland.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in USA & Canada – The Abu Dhabi T10 League will be telecasted on Willow TV in the USA.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in South Africa & Zimbabwe: The channel that the Abu Dhabi T10 league will be telecasted is SuperSport in South Africa.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA Region): Abu Dhabi T10 League matches will have live coverage on Sony Max and Abu Dhabi Sports will telecast the Abu Dhabi T10 league in the MENA region.

Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the Caribbean region: Sports Max TV will telecast the Abu Dhabi T10 League Live in the Caribbean Islands.

Teams and players:

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Ali Khan, Waqar Maqsood, Rahamanulla Gurbaz, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Waqar Salmakheil, Nyeem Young, Amad Butt, Tom Abell

Maratha Arabians: Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Mussaddek Hossain, Javed Ahmadi, Pravin Tambe, Ishan Malhotra, Sompal Kami, Muktar Ali, Amjad Gul, Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Sohag Ghazi, Yamin Ahmadzai

Northern Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz. Rayad Emrit, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Mohammed Waseem, Sujeet Paratani

Pune Devils: Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Monir Hossan Khan, Devon Thomas, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Kenar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Vritya Arvind, Karan KC, Munis Ansari

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmad, Fayyaz Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammed Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ben Dunk

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Tom Helm, Joe Clarke

Bangla Tigers: Isuru Udana, Afif Hossain, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Irfan, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri, Fazal Haq Farooqui, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahadi Hasan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, George Garton.

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Summers, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Shahzad, Prashant Gupta, Zahoor Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem, Hamdan Tahir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir.

The fixtures of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is as follows:

28 January, Thursday

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors will be played at 5:30 PM

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators will be played at 7:45 PM

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers will be played at 10:00 PM

29 January, Friday

Pune Devils vs Qalandars will be played at 5:30 PM

Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls will be played at 7:45 PM

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi will be played at 10:00 PM

30 January, Saturday

Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians will be played at 5:30 PM

Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars will be played at 7:45 PM

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls will be played 10:00 PM

31 January, Sunday

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils will be played at 5:30 PM

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors will be played at 7:45 PM

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators will be played at 10:00 PM

Super League Stage will be held from the 1st February to the 4th February 2021.

The Playoff Stage will be held on February 5 with the Qualifier at 5:30 PM. The Eliminator 1 at 7:45

PM and Eliminator 2 will be played at 10:00 PM

February 6 will be reserved for the 3rd Place Play-off starting at 7:45 PM

The final match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will start at 9:30 PM