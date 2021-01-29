ONE: Unbreakable II Results, Recap & Video

ONE: Unbreakable II Results and Recap

ONE Championship returned to action on Friday, with ONE: Unbreakable II, the second of the three events taped on January 22nd to go to air.

The main event was a heavyweight feature, and it was Mauro Cerilli who made a statement, stopping debuting Russian Abdulbasir Vagabov with a hard leg kick followed by heavy punches.

With the win, Cerilli inserts himself back into the ONE heavyweight title picture, after a KO loss to reigning champion Brandon Vera back in 2018. The 37-year-old improves to 14-4.

In defeat, Vagabov falls to 12-2 and sees his eight-fight winning streak snapped.

The lone kickboxing bout of the evening ended in stunning fashion. After exchanging heavy leather for all of a minute and 22 seconds, Russia’s Beybulat Isaev folded Serbia’s Mihajlo Kecojevic with a vicious right hand that will live long in the ONE Championship highlight reels.

In the opening bout of the evening, Senegalese sensation Oumar Kane made good on his ONE debut, defeating Alain Ngalani with vicious ground and pound in the first round.

After a feeling out process, ‘Reug Reug’ finally muscled Ngalani to the ground and began unloading heavy punches as ‘The Panther’ tried to get back to his feet. Before long, referee Olivier Coste had seen enough, waving off the fight much to the ire of the Cameroonian.

"Reug Reug" 🇸🇳 RUMBLES in his ONE debut with a first-round stoppage of Alain Ngalani!

Kane improves his MMA record to 2-0 and his growing brand continues to build.

45-year-old Ngalani falls to 4-6 in his MMA career, to go with a 25-8-1-1 kickboxing record.

The rest of the card was rounded out by MMA bouts at flyweight, bantamweight and women’s catchweight.

ONE: Unbreakable II Full Results:

Heavyweight MMA:

Mauro Cerilli (Italy) defeated Abdulbasir Vagabov (Russia) by Round 2 TKO (leg kick and punches)

Flyweight MMA:

Daichi Takenaka (Japan) defeated Ivanildo Delfino (Brazil) by Round 3 submission (rear naked choke)

Bantamweight MMA:

Kwon Won Il (South Korea) defeated Chen Rui (China) by Round 3 TKO (body shot)

Light Heavyweight Kickboxing:

Beybulat Isaev (Russia) defeated Mihajlo Kecojevic (Serbia) by Round 1 KO (punch) – 1:22

Women’s Catchweight (62.5kg):

Sovannahry Em (Cambodia) defeated Choi Jeong Yun (South Korea) by Round 2 TKO (ground and pound)

Heavyweight MMA:

Oumar Kane (Senegal) defeated Alain Ngalani (Cameroon) by Round 1 TKO (ground and pound)