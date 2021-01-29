Surebets: What are the downsides?

In sports betting, a ‘surebet’ is a pair of bets on opposite outcomes, so one bet is guaranteed to be correct. What makes it ‘sure’ is that the profit of the winning bet will cover the losing one, which means a surebet will always be profitable. This means we can replace the term ‘surebet’ with ‘free money’, right?

Not necessarily. Securing one of these windfalls is much easier said than done, and the pitfalls of surebetting can end up costing you. This is why they end up being ‘too good to be true.’ Below we explain why.

Changing odds

Finding a surebet requires having multiple bookmaker accounts. This is because no single bookmaker will offer odds that guarantee these profit opportunities. Therefore to arrange a surebet you’ll need to compare the odds between at least two bookmakers to find your angle. This can be time-consuming, and by the time you’ve found one bet to cover the other, the odds may have changed at one or both bookmakers.

Bookmakers constantly update their odds based on both real-world sports performance as well as consumer betting trends in order to cover their financial risk. Often the high odds required for surebets are incorrectly calculated, and bookmakers have sophisticated technology in place to correct these errors. It may be that you’ve placed one bet only to have the odds of the other change. Now you’re stuck with a bet you may not believe in, and if it goes wrong your stake is lost.

Speed errors

Because surebets are rare and fleeting phenomena if you find one you have to act fast before the odds change. Quickly placing at least two bets across at least two different bookmaker platforms is a perfect setting for human error. It is possible that you select the wrong result, even the wrong event if you are not paying attention. Even worse, you may input your stake incorrectly. The difference in bankroll damage between 100 and 1000 is huge, even if it is just one extra keypress.

Cancelled bets

Even if you are successful in landing a surebet, it may be that one or both of your cover bets get canceled by the bookmaker. In almost every bookmaker’s terms and conditions, it is stated that the operator reserves the right to cancel any bet at any time for any reason. With wrongly stated odds, sometimes a bookmaker might cancel these bets and refund your stake. If this happens you’re again stuck with a bet you may not have otherwise placed.

Conclusion

The concept of surebets is attractive and clever, intentionally putting yourself in a no-lose situation. The reality, though, is that these opportunities are rare and have many contingencies. At each stage, something could go wrong, and there are many points at which you could be stuck with a bad bet. Because finding these bets is so time-consuming, it is arguably more profitable to conduct more conventional research to make good betting decisions. While it’s never a guarantee, it’s a better kind of luck to make for yourself.