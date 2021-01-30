10 Great 6.5 Creedmoor Rifles Under $500

If you’re a long-distance shooter, recreationally or for hunting purposes, you know that the Creedmoor 6.5 caliber rifles are hard to top at these distances. And what’s even better, they can be very cost-effective.

The only other thing you need with these babies is some 6.5 Creedmoor optics, and you’ll be able to do wonders from very far away. Without further ado, let’s jump into the list.

Thompson Compass Bolt-Action Rifle

A tried and true classic American gunmaker, Thompson comes out with this model as a cost-effective solution, with the price going as low as 300$. But the rifle doesn’t suffer for it, and its specs are still pretty solid. It’s pretty simple and straightforward, but sometimes that’s what you need. The durability of this rifle is outstanding, and if kept properly, it’s guaranteed you will be using it for years and years to come.

Savage Axis XP Bolt-Action Rifle

Another outstanding model for a reasonably low price, the Savage Axis XP Bolt-Action Rifle, is the best that you can get for the money. It’s reasonably light, very reliable, and comes with a Weaver 3-9×40 scope. That being said, you can improve the optics if you want to get more out of it, but even without an upgrade, it will still serve the purpose and definitely get the job done.

Mossberg Patriot Predator Bolt-Action Rifle

If you’re a deer hunter, you know how much Mossberg has done for American rifles, and the Patriot Predator Bolt-Action Rifle only goes to prove that. It’s an all-around rifle that you can use for just about anything, from ranges to hunting deer. It also comes with a Cerakote Patriot Brown barrel finish and a Strata camo finish on the synthetic stock giving the gun some amazing looks next to its great performance.

Savage Axis II XP Gray Rifle

This one is a looker, with a beautiful wooden body and an overall look of a classic. However, it’s just as good in action as it would be mounted on a wall somewhere. It becomes one of the best rifles in the price range with reasonably good optics that you can take out hunting.

Ruger American Rifle Bolt-Action Rifle

The Ruger American Rifle Bolt-Action Rifle is one of the best-regarded guns in its category and with very good reason. It offers amazing performance and durability and is guaranteed to withstand anything you put it through, as long as you take regular care of it. It also features a one-piece aluminum scope rail that will do great things for this specimen as soon as you get some optics on there.

Savage 12 FV

An absolute unit of a gun, the Savage 12 FV offers the shooter the as bang for his buck as any rifle that costs way more. It features the AccuTrigger, a 2-stage trigger that’s also adjustable. Even though it’s a bit on the heavier side, it offers the same accuracy at 100 yards and at tenfold that range, especially if you trick it out with some above-average optics.

Weatherby Vanguard Series 2 Bolt-Action Rifle

Weatherby keeps putting out good bolt-action rifles on top of good bolt-action rifles, and the Series 2 is a prime example of just that. Not only is it extraordinarily high-quality and durable, but it also comes with a series of features that this Wyoming gun maker gets perfectly, like a rarity in modern guns – a cold hammer-forged barrel.

Weatherby Youth Vanguard Synthetic Bolt-Action Rifle

While we’re on the topic of Weatherby, did you know they made guns for younger people or just have a smaller frame? Well, they do, and the Weatherby Youth Vanguard Synthetic Bolt-Action Rifle is the absolute best you could hope for when thinking about a deer hunting rifle for someone of smaller stature. Its performance speaks for itself, and it doesn’t stray far from every other Weatherby rifle – top notch.

Remington 700 ADL Varmint

A real classic rifle, the Remington 700 ADL Varmint, is of the Remington 700 platform, a design that has been used for these rifles for over 50 years. There isn’t much about it we can say that you won’t know from just knowing the manufacturer. It’s a fantastic gun that proved itself time and time again, and this version of it does nothing less than that.

Winchester XPR Bolt-Action Rifle

The Winchester rifle to look into if you are planning to go deer hunting anytime soon, their XPR Bolt-Action Rifle slocks in just under 500$, and performs way above its price. You’ll hardly find a more reliable hunting rifle for the price, and it comes with all the fantastic features that Winchester is known to put into their work.

In Conclusion

There it is, the list of 10 extraordinary Creedmoor 6.5 rifles that cost less than 500$. With all the info provided, nothing is stopping you from getting your rifle and optics as soon as possible.