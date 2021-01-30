Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez test positive for coronavirus

Midfielder Leon Goretzka and defensive midfielder/central defender Javi Martinez, who each play for Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga, have each tested positive for coronavirus, according to SB Nation on Friday. Goretzka, a native of Bochum, Germany, has two goals and three assists in 15 games. While, Martinez, a native of Estella-Lizarra, Spain, has not had a goal or an assist yet in the Bundesliga, but does have two assists this season with Bayern Munich in Champions League action.

So far there have been 2,217,234 cases of coronavirus in Germany with 57,512 deaths. There have also been 1,911,800 Germans who have recovered from the disease, and 247,922 active cases. Germany is 10th among all nations worldwide in total cases, and 11th in total deaths.

Goretzka’s goals for Bayern Munich this season came in an 8-0 Bayern Munich win over FC Schalke 04 on September 18, and in a 3-2 Bayern Munich upset loss to Borussia Monchengladbach. Every time Bayern Munich loses in the Bundesliga, it is a notable upset. Bayern Munich has only lost twice all season long in the Bundesliga. Their other loss was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of 1899 Hoffenheim on September 27.

In addition to Goretzka’s two Bundesliga goals, Goretzka has scored twice this season in Champions League action. His goals came in a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on October 21, and in a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on October 27.

Martinez meanwhile set up Joshua Kimmich of Rottweil, Germany for the game-winning goal in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on October 27, and set up the great Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland in a 6-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg on November 3. Martinez also scored this season for Bayern Munich in their 2-1 win over Sevilla FC in UEFA Super Cup action.

One would have thought Bayern Munich might have struggled a little in their Saturday Bundesliga game without Martinez and Goretzka in the lineup. Wrong. Bayern Munich simply has way too much firepower and defeated Hoffenheim 4-1.