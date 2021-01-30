Myles Garrett rubs salt in Steelers' wounds with shot at WRs

The Browns won their first playoff game since 1994 just a few weeks ago, and apparently, they’re still in good spirits about it.

It wasn’t just an ordinary win, either, as the Browns beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh — something they had never done in the Mike Tomlin era. The two division rivals are located just a few hours from one another, and there’s no love lost when they square off on the football field.

The Steelers have talked plenty of trash toward the Browns — both on off the field — so when Cleveland won, it made sure to return the favor. Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett were seen celebrating on Heinz Field after the game, as seen in the featured photo of this article, and the festivities continued in the locker room — with a dance party, and plenty of JuJu Smith-Schuster trolling.

Garrett, in particular, is still taking shots at the Steelers receivers, as you can see.

“It was fun,” Garrett said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s always good to hurt some feelings of some of those Steelers receivers. So we had to get after it. We got a little battle with the Chiefs. All in all, it was a good season. It was fun. But we’re trying to come back and make something special happen next year.”

It’s safe to say the Steelers will be fired up for the revenge spot when these two teams meet next season. Garrett gave them plenty of bulletin-board material.