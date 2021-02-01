The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jose de Jesus Macias +900 over Steven Butler
Notable New Champions:
- WBC Francophone/NABA/NABF Middleweight Champion: Jose de Jesus Macias
- WBA “Regular” World Heavyweight Champion: Trevor Bryan
- Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Lightweight No-Gi Champion: Rafaela Guedes
- Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Bantamweight No-Gi Champion: Tubby Alequin
- Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Featherweight No-Gi Champion: Luanna Alzuguir
- Oktagon MMA Lightweight Champion: Ivan Buchinger
- IBF World Female Junior Bantamweight Champion: Micaela Milagros Lujan
- KSW Featherweight Champion: Daniel Torres
- Undisputed Glory Light Heavyweight Champion: Alex Pereira
- Undisputed Glory Welterweight Champion: Cedric Doumbe
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- “Celebrity” Boxing: Well, it was finally confirmed last week. We’re getting Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, because nothing really matters anymore. But hell, if Paul inspires some youngsters to really give the sweet science a go and a few of them actually fall in love with it, maybe it’s a net positive?
- The Huntington Beach Impeach: You’ll never believe this, but perhaps Tito Ortiz isn’t qualified for public office, as he’s being considered for removal.
- The Flying Dutchman: After Jamal Ben Saddik had to withdraw from his title fight challenging Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, Rico was put in a four-man heavyweight tournament at Glory 77 that he proceeded to waltz through, not losing a single round. Aside from the injury and trouble-prone Badr Hari, there’s not much competition left for Rico at the kickboxing level.